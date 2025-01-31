Melania Trump Reveals Her Son’s True Personality Says, ‘He is a rare combination’

Melania Trump shared what her son is truly like behind the cameras. The 18-year-old has been garnering much media attention ever since his appearance at his father’s inauguration. Otherwise, the teenager maintains a low profile. Now, her mother has revealed his true personality, which she was “amazed” by.

In her self-titled memoir, the First Lady couldn’t stop praising her “remarkable” son. “As Barron approached his fourteenth birthday, I was amazed at the young man he had become,” she wrote, recalling a moment in 2020. Mrs. Trump further revealed what Barron is truly like. In her book, she wrote, “Barron possesses a rare combination of intelligence, charm, and diligence. He had remained resolute in his character and values even through the whirlwind of changes and challenges that accompanied his father’s election and presidency.”

Many think his unique yet charming personality is the reason behind his sudden popularity. Donald Trump supporters have been extremely curious about the youngest first son’s political career. But how does Barron navigate the spotlight, while maintaining a low profile otherwise? His mother revealed that he embodies a maturity “well beyond his years.” Probably, that’s why, he is able to enjoy the newfound fame with “confidence and poise.” Melania also shared that Barron harbors a “range of hobbies” and has always been eager to gain further knowledge.

The 18-year-old has been living a “more approachable” life already. According to TMZ, he “hardly exists” at New York University, where he is a freshman student. It is said that he is very quick in his daily routine and always discreetly escorted by Secret Service agents. For socializing, Barron chooses to play video games with his friends, living a very normal teenage life.

Barron Trump is not your average NYU student. Incoming first lady Melania Trump opens up about the strength her son shows as he navigates college life under such unique circumstances. | @kilmeade @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/98GjQERcIr — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 6, 2024

According to the source, he is also very “thrifty” and tries his best not to spend his wealth. Many have spotted him carrying a backpack, which is estimated to cost only $88. His fans think he tries to live a more “grounded” life despite being born in the Trump clan worth billions.

Hot Star Stories previously explained that Barron actually lived a luxurious life as a child. He was raised by his mom, Melania, and enjoyed leisure a lot. However, after moving to his influential dad’s guidance, he has been navigating his life differently.

I have never seen Melania smile this big than when she looks at Barron. An unfettered, genuine grin from ear to ear. Trump looks at his son with so much pride and deep love welling up from his heart. That love could move mountains. And to think some morons out there actually… pic.twitter.com/WP6TEGEum3 — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) January 23, 2025

“It enables him to keep a low profile, and be more approachable in public, and allows him to participate in various activities more comfortably,” Hot Star Stories clarified why he chose to live like an ordinary student with a $88 backpack. Many believe that he has never purchased any luxury goods, even at the age of 18.

According to critics, this might help him build a positive image in the long run. During his father’s first term in office between 2017 and 2021, Barron Trump was seen occasionally accompanying the U.S. President. His popularity grew after Trump introduced him during his inauguration. People praised his good looks and height while also taking an interest in his future plans.