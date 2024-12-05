Melania Trump Predicted What Kind of First Lady She Would Be in 1999—Years Before Donald Took Office

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump will move back to the White House at the top of next year. But Melania, a former model, once impressively predicted herself becoming the first lady. A resurfaced interview from 1999 documented a young Melania Knauss, who was 26 then, speaking to ABC about a potential future in the White House.

Initially, Melania cuddled with a pup before getting to the serious talk about her relationship with the rich and famous Donald. She was amused to picture herself as the first lady. “Yes. I would be very traditional like Jackie Kennedy and Betty Ford. I will support him. I will do a lot of social obligations,” the mother of one said. Melania also suggested that she would sacrifice her modeling career to support and care for Donald, whom she had been dating for only a year back then.

First Lady Melania Trump onstage with then-incumbent President Donald Trump. (Image Source: YouTube | The Telegraph)

Besides that, Melania also entrusted her confidence in her husband's leadership and extolled his potential to be a 'great president.' Melania noted, “He’s very smart. He knows how to do a business. He would be a great leader.” But her romance with the now president-elect has been plagued with rumors about Donald’s money and name. She tried to debunk the rumors by hinting at the emotional value of being with a human and claimed people who presumed her intentions did not know her all.

“You can’t sleep or hug or talk with beautiful things with beautiful apartment, beautiful plane, beautiful cars, beautiful houses,” Melania thought out loud. The Slovenian native, who was reportedly working in the US before, said that one would feel empty with such an opportunistic mindset. She did not seem to mind her boyfriend’s infidelity even, saying it was a 'man thing' and 'cute.'

Fast forward to the next century, and Donald's image was stained by the infamous hush-money trial where he was convicted of providing false records to conceal his payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, per BBC. He became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime but pledged his 'revenge' by winning the 2024 elections, which he did. However, Donald was particularly concerned about his wife during the scandal since the trial detailed his meeting with Daniels. "She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her,” he told Fox News, adding that his family was facing a 'tougher' situation than himself.

In an unexpectedly triumphant return, Donald is gearing up to serve his second presidential term. But Melania’s continued absence from many of the Republican gatherings has been noted by the media. She is reportedly concerned about her son Barron Trump, 18, who recently began his graduation studies at the New York University.