Melania Trump May Have the Toughest Job at Pope Francis’s Funeral—Peacemaker Between Trump and His Enemies!

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump might step in as a peacemaker between President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden during Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome on Saturday.

A friendly meeting did took place at the White House in November after Donald Trump beat Kamal Harris, the democratic nominee, but still Trump has consistently bashed Joe Biden throughout the first three months on his second presidential term.

But things have eventually become a bit awkward for Melania Trump, who was looking forward to celebrating her 55th birthday quietly in New York with the president and his son Barron Trump. However, in the current scenario, she will have to act as a middleman between her husband and some of his biggest enemies in politics.

Sources have stated that Joe Biden will be attending, Nancy Pelosi, a longtime rival of Donald Trump, will be there too. However, this doesn’t mean that relations between Pelosi and the Bidens are perfectly smooth either. Tensions reportedly escalated after Pelosi pressed the former President to step aside in favor of Kamala Harris during the last presidential election.

Donald Trump is used to be the center of any event but at the Pope’s funeral, his ego might be offended. His seating arrangement at St. Peter’s Basilica has been described as a ‘third-tier seat.’

At least 50 heads of state and 10 reigning monarchs are expected to attend. However, in keeping with tradition, front-row seating will be reserved for Catholic royalty. Foreign dignitaries will likely be seated together in a large block on one side of the coffin, opposite the cardinals, patriarchs, bishops, and archbishops. Seating will be arranged in alphabetical order.

🚨 BREAKING: President Joe and Jill Biden will attend the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday in Vatican City. Biden, a devout Catholic, shared a close relationship with the Pope. In the final days of his presidency, he had planned to travel to Rome to personally award Pope… pic.twitter.com/QAgizLrXlt — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 25, 2025

That means, while the Trumps, the Bidens, and Pelosi will all be in the same room, they won’t be sitting next to each other.

As he left for Rome Friday, Trump again blamed Biden for the war in Ukraine.

‘It should have been fixed by Biden, but he couldn’t do it,’ Trump huffed, calling the peace talks ‘very fragile.’ ‘This is Biden’s war,’ Trump said of the conflict during meetings with Norway’s prime minister the day before.

Joe Biden also appeared publicly the previous week and put up his first major since he left the office in January.

Biden in his speech, which he delivered to the Advocates, Counselors as well as Representatives, for the Disabled Conference in Chicago, went after Trump and DOGE leader Elon Musk – but refused to call the two men out by name.

He blasted the present US President along with the billionaire, Elon Musk, for creating ‘needless pain and sleepless nights’ and destabilizing Social Security. ‘Who in the hell do they think they are?’ the 82-year-old Biden roared.