Melania Reveals the ‘Gorgeous’ Body Part of Donald Trump She Loves the Most: "He Has Beautiful..."

Melania Trump’s admiration for her husband, former President Donald Trump, takes center stage in Kate Bennett’s revealing biography, Free, Melania. The book provides an intimate glimpse into the former First Lady’s relationship with her husband, including a surprising detail about her favorite physical feature of the 45th president. According to Bennett, Melania is particularly fond of Donald’s legs, exclaiming, “‘He has beautiful legs. He has gorgeous legs. Beautiful legs, long, beautiful legs.’” This confession might come as a surprise, given Trump’s public image, which doesn’t typically highlight athleticism.

However, the former President is known to enjoy playing tennis during his visits to his Palm Beach residence, Mar-a-Lago. A viral moment from 2017 flaunted him playing the sport in sheer white shorts, garnering widespread attention and further solidifying his legs’ moment in the limelight. Melania’s effusive praise doesn’t end there. The book also quotes her calling Donald the "sexiest man in the world." Despite their 24-year age difference, the couple’s bond remains strong. Melania often shares candid moments of her husband on social media, referring to him as ‘handsome’ in one Instagram post, as reported by Express.

The Trumps’ relationship has always been a topic of public fascination, largely due to their prominent age gap and contrasting public personas. Nevertheless, Melania insists their connection is deeply authentic. In an interview with Fox & Friends, she emphasized what she admires most about her husband. She gushed, "His being. His humor. His personality. His kindness…He's very special…His positivity. His energy. It's unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship." Their partnership, which began with a serendipitous meeting at New York’s Kit Kat Club, has lasted nearly two decades, as noted by Hola.

Back then, Melania revealed that her memoir would delve into their love story, offering a detailed account of their courtship and her first impressions of the man who would later become President. While Melania’s personal reflections often highlight her admiration for her husband, her public role has not been without criticism. She shared, "I believe that it was the time that I tell my story and the truth…is a lot of misinformation and falsehoods written about me, and I want to put the record straight and people can learn some things that they were never discussed, and I hope they enjoy the book."

Melania’s memoir is positioned as an opportunity to clarify misconceptions about her life and legacy. As per Skyhorse Publishing, "In her memoir, Melania reflects on her Slovenian childhood, the pivotal moments that led her to the world of high fashion in Europe and New York, and the serendipitous meeting with Donald Trump, a chance encounter that forever changed the course of her life…Melania opens up about their courtship, life in the spotlight, and experiencing the joy of motherhood. She shares behind-the-scenes stories from her time in the White House, shedding light on her advocacy work and the causes close to her heart."