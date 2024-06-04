Melania Didn’t Skip Husband Donald Trump’s Trial Because of ‘Lack of Love and Support': Lawyer

After a New York jury convicted Donald Trump guilty of 34 criminal charges, trial attorney David Oscar Markus of Miami interviewed Todd Blanche, one of Trump's hush money attorneys, for his podcast. In particular, the conversation touched upon the alleged marital woes of the Trumps and whether they were exacerbated when Melania Trump failed to appear in her husband's criminal trial; Blanche was interrogated about it.

As reported by Radar Online, Blanche said on For The Defence podcast, "He had friends that showed up every day. Some did not come to court. They would just stay at his house and be there in the morning when we got there and be there when we got home at night." All seven weeks of the trial went by without Melania's presence, although Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, and Eric Trump were among the Trump family members who sat in on occasion, along with Eric's wife, Lara.

Statement from Melania Trump supporting her beloved husband: pic.twitter.com/pXBw8lFJ6p — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 31, 2024

According to Blanche, he avoided asking whether the former First Lady would be in attendance since he didn't want to. The attorney added, "Their son [Barron] was finishing school in Florida. I don't think that the lack of presence should be interpreted as a lack of love and support. It's just a lack of presence."

Notably, May 17 was Barron's high school graduation, the day when Donald and Melania did, in fact, seem to put on an unusual display of affection. Following that, the trial lasted for about two more weeks until May 30, when the guilty judgment was announced. There would have been plenty of time for Melania to travel to New York if that had been done; despite moving to Florida, the Trumps have retained possession of their New York residence. Attending her husband's trial would have been much easier for Melania from this home base.

#Maddow: "Where's Melania?" In a trial involving adultery, if your wife believes you're not lying your ass off, she shows up and supports you vigorously.



It speaks to Trump's guilt that Melania couldn't be bothered to make even one fucking appearance. pic.twitter.com/wk3IL0CgYo — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Donald was the target of online ridicule since his wife was nowhere to be seen. One user commented, "I'm sure "attendance at spouse's criminal trial(s)" wasn't contemplated in their most recent contract negotiation." Another user claimed, "She is his wife in name only. She has as little contact with him as possible. And her son is staying out of his crap also. See how he was bragging about his son was going to be some republican delegate in Florida and mom stepped in fast and said he’s got prior plans?"

Where is Melania?

We haven't seen her during the trial. But then again, it's embarrassing to find out Trump cheated on her with Stormy.



But I have to ask since Trump raised 35 million dollars since the verdict. And he is still the GOP frontrunner. Where is she? She can go...🤔 — MJBurgess (@MjBurgess) June 2, 2024

One more user went on to say, "He cheated on Wife #1 and cheated on Wife #2 with Melania so she knew he's a cheater when she married him. She probably doesn't care what he does as long as he stays away from her." Another one called her the 'Female Trump' and added, "...It’s all about what’s in it for her. She gets nothing from the trial but humiliation, so why show up." Given that the alleged sexual encounter between Stormy Daniels and the former President occurred a year into his marriage with Melania, it is not unexpected that the ex-FLOTUS was not in the courtroom.