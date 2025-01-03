Meghan McCain Slams Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Series, Calls it ‘Out of Touch’

Former ‘The View’ co-host and blogger Meghan McCain has slammed Meghan Markle on her new documentary, ‘With Love, Meghan’ that will air soon on Netflix. The trailer for the documentary has received mixed reviews from people all over. However, McCain seems utterly unimpressed with the quiet luxury and highly curated content of the show.

I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing. Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family. Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is… https://t.co/EexXfqm28P — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 2, 2025

The trailer shows Meghan Markle cooking exquisite dishes in her kitchen for her popular friends. The dishes that are served on platters are too well-lit and too expensive to even touch. Meghan is shown harvesting produce from her kitchen garden and honey from her bee hives. This very traditional wife content feels very out of touch, deliberate, and far away from reality, with no kids running and a shiny kitchen.

Meghan McCain is not wrong in pointing out how ‘out of touch’ the documentary looks. Especially when everyday Americans cannot even afford basic groceries, and prices are expected to rise in the future. Meghan McCain wrote on X, “ There have been two terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can’t pay for groceries. We are a country in rage, uncertainty, and intensity right now.”

The documentary may be out of touch but it is not out of time. The trad-wife content seems to be flourishing on all online platforms. Highly curated cooking shows masking as regular chatter between friends have been produced earlier too. Selena Gomez’s cooking show, Selena+Chef was produced on the same lines.

selena + chef home for the holidays pic.twitter.com/iZ8gkIklXM — queen selena (@QueenS94033) July 28, 2024

McCain has some choice words for Markle, describing how she used to admire the Duchess of Sussex in the past, but has lost all respect after her fallout from the British Royal Family. There are many netizens who share the same sentiment as McCain. However, there are a few who do not agree with her. Some X users are of the opinion that since many shows like this already exist, what difference does one more on the list make.

Unlike popular opinion, the US government does not spend any money on the Sussexes and their security. Prince Harry and Meghan are tax paying nonresidents in the country and are like any other “rich couple” showcasing their wealth without having their fingers on the pulse of the nation.

Prince Harry officially renounces British residency, lists US as his ‘new country’ on documents https://t.co/8ATdaX4wv3 pic.twitter.com/O8eaWDvT1l — New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2024

Meghan’s Netflix documentary comes out on January 15, 2025. It is part of a $100 million deal between the royal couple and Netflix. Earlier, the couple released two shows, namely, “Harry & Meghan” and “Polo”, as part of the deal.