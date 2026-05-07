Meghan Markle Speaks Out on a Decade of Daily Bullying: Netizens Say the UK Has a Bigger Problem Than Her

Meghan Markle has been under the public spotlight of endless trolling. The Duchess of Sussex admitted she has been the most trolled person in the entire world for over ten years now. She told this to the young people present at the mental health organisation Batyr in Melbourne.

Markle admitted how social media users have bullied her every single day for a decade. Meanwhile, tech companies remained disincentivised to stop the misuse of their platforms. She spoke about the impact of social media during her and Harry’s 4-day visit to Australia.

Markle has been trolled by netizens and given a side eye from the royals for various reasons. However, she also has support from people who understand the struggles she has been through and still tries to be charitable.

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People dislike Meghan because they can't accept that she doesn't fit the concept they have about people of color. She is educated, bilingual, and attractive. People in costumes, riding in carriages in the 21st century, are attention-seeking. — Robin Samuels (@robinsamuels525) May 5, 2026

Netizens have noted that Markle gets unwarranted criticism, and sometimes it may be a distraction tactic. One Reddit user pointed out, “I saw on TikTok where they were gloating about how Meghan is the most hated person in the UK, and I was like—if the UK hates Meghan more than Jimmy Savile and Prince Andrew, I think it’s the UK who has a problem.”

Savile has a history of s– abuse, and disgraced prince Andrew is known for his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Although he has denied the allegations, the investigations are going on, considering the details revealed in the new DOJ documents.

Another Reddit user called out the hypocrisy and posted, “I just read somewhere that everything you need to know about the level of misogyny and racism in the UK can be seen in the press and comments about Meghan Markle vs. Prince Andrew.”

Several netizens agreed that Markle gets trolled as a part of hate campaigns that have been running for years now. One user commented, “It’s hard to deny this. There are whole teams of journalists dedicated to just pushing out negative and critical articles, no matter what she does. That’s been pretty obvious from the start.”

Recently, Markle was trolled over the chicken coop, trying to outshine the royals’ U.S. state visit. Even when Markle and Harry take part in philanthropy, they are targeted by trolls. The same happened during their trip to Jordan. They were accused of still being a part of traditional royal tours while keeping a distance from the royal family.

Prince Harry needs 'firm assurance' Meghan Markle will be 'treated with respect' ahead of their U.K. trip this summer, an insider claimed.

Click the link below for details. (📸: MEGA) https://t.co/zgHzRNiDwI pic.twitter.com/2NikXUrOw2 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 6, 2026

According to insiders, the royals were not happy with their trip. A source added, “William is deeply irritated by what he sees as a contradiction at the heart of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s actions. They have made a very public break from royal life and been openly critical of the institution, yet they continue to carry out engagements that closely resemble official duties.”

Such a narrative pushed towards Markle and Harry has been going on for years and has skewed their public image beyond repair. Despite this, people are able to see through the false allegations and trolling. Meanwhile, the Sussexes are focused on growing their business and staying relevant beyond their royal titles.