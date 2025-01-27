Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Legal Victory Over ‘NGN’ Came at a Cost—Sources Reveal

Good times seem to be ahead for the royal family. While the news of Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, which she revealed in 2024, seems to be in remission as she is ready to lead her way to recovery, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some good news on their part. As per sources, with all shreds of evidence in the couple’s favor, they have won the long-due legal battle against News Group Newspapers (NGN), which owns a popular news outlet in the UK, The Sun.

As per USA TODAY, David Sherborne, Prince Harry’s lawyer, read a statement outside the High Court, “Today the lies are laid bare. Today, the cover-ups are exposed. Today proves that no one stands above the law. The time for accountability has arrived.” But was the fight worth it in terms of time and money? Let’s find out.

The trouble began when Prince Harry filed a lawsuit against NGN, alleging unlawful information gathering by journalists and private investigators targeting him and his late mother, Princess Diana. NGN has admitted to serious intrusions into Harry’s private life, including unlawful activities by private investigators between 1996 and 2011, and has issued an apology focused on unlawful information gathering by journalists and private investigators against Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Although NGN has previously denied that unlawful activity was happening at The Sun, Prince Harry and his team further claimed that the media group also paid investigators to intercept landline calls about him. After repeated denials, the company admitted they did hire private investigators to gather information about Harry between 1996 and 2011.

The settlement includes substantial damages, with reports indicating an eight-figure sum. However, it’s substantial to note that such settlements are typically subject to taxes and legal fees, which can significantly reduce the net amount received. Specific figures regarding the impact of taxes and legal fees on this settlement have not been publicly disclosed. According to RadarOnline, the couple lost most of the $12 million settlement to taxes and legal charges, along with so much of their precious time.

Moreover, after most of the money is set to go to Harry’s lawyers and other court fees, the actual amount credited to them shall be much lower. Meanwhile, this news of the reduced settlement comes after another source claimed the pair were already low on cash. With their Netflix show Polo being a flop alongside most of the deals they had secured over the years, their next hope lies in Markle’s new Netflix project titled With Love, Meghan.

In the upcoming show, the former Suits actress will celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” with several guests on board. While the release of the show had to be delayed due to the wildfires, the trailer has already buzzed with some anticipation. As per Town & Country, the show could possibly be tied into her new venture, American Riviera Orchard, which could sell cookbooks, home goods, tableware, and food like jams.