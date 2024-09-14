Meet Brad Pitt's Girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, Who Owes Thousands in Unpaid Taxes

Brad Pitt has been in a steady relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon for over a year now. Sources close to the couple told People that they are "going strong", “This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce,” the close source said, referring to the World War Z actor's ugly separation from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

"He introduces [Ramon] as his girlfriend," the source went on to add, Pitt "is doing great with Ines." “It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy," the insider stated. However, there seems to be trouble in Ramon's life with her ex-husband Paul Wesley, the ex-couple has been charged with a tax lien. In July, a judge ruled that the two must give the New Jersey Division of Taxation over $12,700.

As per The US Sun, when a person or company doesn't pay taxes that are due, a tax lien is a legal claim made against their real estate or other assets. Assets could be seized by the court if the debt is not paid back. The Vampire Diaries alum split from Ramon in September 2022, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago.

They request privacy at this time," their representative told People then. The couple met in 2018 and tied the knot same year in August. Pitt has also recently experienced personal legal issues related to taxes. On November 24, a judge confirmed a decision that stated the Chateau Miraval vineyard, which he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie purchased in 2008, was devalued to reduce its tax liability. The lush private 1,200-acre estate in the scenic Var area was ruled to have been underpriced by 21 million euros ($22.6 million) by the Administrative Court of Appeal of Marseille.

The Troy actor and jewelry designer were first spotted enjoying a cozy vacation in Cabo during the New Year, Page Six reported the stylish new couple slipped into swimsuits and settled into opposite-facing poolside chairs during their luxurious vacation.

With a gold chain around his neck and aviator sunglasses on his forehead, the 12 Monkeys actor, who turned 59, flaunted his numerous tattoos and well-defined abs while sporting turquoise swimsuits. Later the couple appeared in public at a Los Angeles event. They were seen having fun together at the yearly LACMA Art+Film Gala, despite not striking a picture op.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Meanwhile, Pitt continues to have a troubled equation with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, and their kids. The French vineyard of the former couple remains to be the center of a legal dispute. Jolie chose to sell her share of the property without consulting Pitt, and the Fight Club actor filed a lawsuit against her in February 2022.

He stated that the Salt actress was acting "vindictively" and that she was trying to "inflict harm" on him. Jolie's previous business filed a $350 million countersuit, claiming Brad wanted ownership of the business as retaliation for their breakup and their contentious child custody dispute. In a July court complaint, Brad and "co-conspirators" were charged with "stripping" and "looting" Chateau Miraval's assets by Jolie's former investment firm Nouvel.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 9, 2023. It has since been updated.