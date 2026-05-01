Medicare Portal Under Trump Administration Leaks Providers’ Social Security Numbers

The Trump administration made another unexpected healthcare error related to its Medicare program, which renewed media scrutiny of the cabinet’s transparency and credibility.

The Medicare portal database, managed by a designated team within the administration, mistakenly exposed the Social Security numbers of Medicare health care providers, according to a report published Thursday by The Washington Post.

While the report stated the estimated number of affected providers was not disclosed, it said at least a dozen Social Security numbers were accessible.

For the unfamiliar, Medicare is one of the most prominent health insurance programs in the United States for people aged 65 or older and younger citizens with disabilities.

The initiative, which began in 1965 under the Social Security Administration (SSA), is now administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Breaking news: The Trump administration accidentally exposed the Social Security numbers of health care providers in a database powering a new Medicare portal, The Post found. Officials say they are addressing the problem. https://t.co/IDFGZ227fP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 1, 2026

The report, which provided detailed information about the alleged breach, claimed the data belonged to doctors and other medical professionals affiliated with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The system used to help seniors identify legitimate health care providers reportedly exposed the data after it was entered.

Medicare is divided into four parts. Part A covers hospital insurance, including skilled nursing care and hospice services. The second part (B) covers outpatient services. The third part (C) is an option allowing individuals to choose private plans tailored to their health care needs.

The fourth part (D), called the Medicare prescription drug benefit, allows individuals to pay for self-administered prescription drugs. In 2022, the program provided health insurance for 65 million individuals—more than 57 million aged 65 and older and about 8 million younger people nationwide.

A CMS spokesperson said the issue resulted from “incorrect entries of provider or provider-representative-supplied information in the wrong places.” Several users entered incorrect information into the wrong fields, exposing Social Security numbers.

The Social Security number (SSN) is a nine-digit code issued by the Social Security Administration to citizens, permanent residents, and eligible workers to track income and determine benefits that help them sustain a fulfilling post-retirement life.

The agency’s spokesperson added that it has “taken steps to address it promptly and reinforce safeguards around data submission and validation.”

The CMS directory was created in 2025 as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to modernize health care and technology. However, the initiative has faced significant problems since its public release.

According to the Post, an early version contained errors, including incorrect information about which providers were covered under specific health insurance plans. This is not the first time the Trump administration has allegedly made such major errors.

According to PBS News, on April 10, 2026, the administration of Donald Trump acknowledged a significant error in data used to justify a fraud investigation into New York’s Medicaid program.

The Associated Press first reported the error, and several other media outlets later covered it. The incorrect numbers were reportedly cited by Dr Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in a video on social media and in a letter to the governor.

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The administrator claimed that nearly 5 million New Yorkers received personal care services under Medicaid—roughly three-quarters of enrollees.

However, officials later clarified that the actual number was closer to 450,000, or about 6% to 7% of participants. The discrepancy was attributed to a misunderstanding of state billing practices.

As federal officials continue to claim that the investigation into alleged fraud in New York’s Medicaid program remains ongoing, state representatives, including those from Kathy Hochul’s administration, criticized the initial claims as inaccurate and misleading, while reaffirming their continued efforts to prevent such fraud in the future.