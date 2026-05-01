Pentagon Officials Left Reeling by Trump’s Unexpected Military Shift in Europe

President Donald J. Trump announced that his administration is considering a reduction of United States military forces in Germany, a move that reportedly surprised senior officials at the Pentagon. The president gave the report on the social media network called Truth Social. He stated that a final decision about the deployment of soldiers within the country of Europe was expected shortly.

According to The Mediaite, “The United States is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s call to reduce US troops in Germany shocks Pentagon https://t.co/ndX97G9UpA — POLITICO (@politico) April 30, 2026

The defense department officials claimed they did not know about this proposal prior to the president’s post on social media. This comes after the Department of Defense reviewed its current policy. They have determined that there is no need for any modification regarding troops stationed in Europe at the present moment.

According to a congressional aide, the Department of Defense was taken by surprise because it had not been preparing itself for any sort of drawdown. A drawdown refers to a reduction in the number of soldiers deployed in an area.

Even though the announcement came without warning, the aide indicated that the remarks of the president should not be taken lightly. This was because of the fact that President Trump tried to transfer about 12,000 soldiers stationed in Germany back in 2020 when he was in his first year as president.

The current proposal is being made amid some public differences between President Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the issue of the military standoff between the United States and Iran.

Merz said Monday that Iran was winning a diplomatic battle against the U.S. He told a group of students that the Iranian leadership was humiliating the American government by refusing to negotiate.

“The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skillful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result,” Merz said. He added that he hoped the situation would end as quickly as possible.

The thin-skinned president’s outburst shocked the Pentagon as officials hastily try to determine if he actually intends to follow through on his threat. https://t.co/5mYFmB5lHY — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 30, 2026

In retaliation, Trump accused Merz of being too lenient with the nuclear aspirations of Iran. According to the president, his government is working on measures that earlier administrations were unable to tackle. The president said that he may also consider removing troops from Italy and Spain. He said those nations have not provided enough assistance to the U.S. regarding the Iran conflict. When reporters asked if he would pull troops from those countries, the president said, “Probably.”

He added that Spain and Italy have not been helpful to American interests. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the military is ready for any changes in policy. Parnell said the department plans for every scenario and will follow the orders of the commander in chief.

The White House did not comment further when asked about the proposed movement of forces from America. At present, the United States deploys around 35,000 soldiers in Germany.