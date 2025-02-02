What differentiates us from animals is the capacity to dream, and Maye Musk dreams every day.

Maye Musk has come a long way from being a divorced, physically and emotionally abused single mother of three with no money of her own to having 3 billionaire kids. Maye Musk is Elon Musk’s mother and, dare one say, the one who gives him and his siblings fire to move ahead.

Maye Musk is now called the richest mom in the world. But life has not given anything to Maye on a platter, and she has fought for every morsel on her plate. This 80-year-old nutritionist and former model never knew how to give up, and she never taught those to her kids.

Elon, his brother, his sister, and his mom pic.twitter.com/BIJupRhjFP — Musk Philosophy (@MuskPhilosophyx) November 28, 2024

Mother of 2 sons and 1 daughter, Maye has been working since she was just 8 years old. Her first job was to prepare the monthly bulletin and make copies of the newsletter. She would then prepare the envelope and post stamps. At age 12, Maye started working for her father as his receptionist with her sister.

Maye Musk talks about her early “work-life” as something very common, which she didn’t think was a big deal since it was expected to work. She then reminisces about meeting her ex-husband, Errol Musk, while she was in high school. He was a South African Engineer, and the pair got married when Maye was just 22 years old.

A starry-eyed young bride, Maye, whose dreams and hopes were shattered when Errol Musk started abusing her, physically and emotionally. She persevered for 9 years before she lost hope and left her husband behind.

She walked out of that abusive marriage with three kids and no money. Everyone around her knew how abusive and heartbreaking her condition was, but she could never protest. Maye Musk adds that like every victim of domestic violence, shame and fear had gripped her, but she fought for her survival and the future of her kids.

Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother, explains how she raised successful children while leveling up her own career pic.twitter.com/MD5DNEAt6u — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) August 30, 2021

And by golly did she fight. After enduring all the hardship, Maye Musk raised 3 very successful kids who have inherited her zeal for hard work and her work ethic. Her kids are Elon Musk, a stakeholder of Tesla, Space X, and many more; Kimbal Musk, owner of a chain of restaurants, The Kitchen; and her daughter Toska Musk, co-founder of streaming service Passionflix.

Where Elon Musk is worth $290.3 Billion worth, his brother is $700 million worth and their sister is $170 million worth. This, however, does not take away from Maye Musk’s achievement.

In her 40s, Maye Musk went back to school and earned two master’s degrees and one doctorate. Maye is a nutritionist and has made a comeback as a model. She has also published a book titled A Woman Makes A Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success. The book talks about the importance of nutrition and health in a woman’s life.

Maye Musk is worth $45 million and is just getting ready to embark on her new adventure.