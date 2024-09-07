Matthew Perry Had This Political Figure in a Throwback Picture as His #ManCrushMonday

Matthew Perry once jokingly revealed who his "man crush" was. Back in 2020, the Friends star shared a picture on his social media platform Instagram that left his fans in awe. The then 50-year-old actor posted a throwback picture with former President Barack Obama with the hashtag "#ManCrushMonday." The picture shows the duo sharing a good laugh as Obama puts his hand on Perry's shoulder.

The actor captioned it, "#mancrushmonday (Yes, that is @barackobama, and yes, he is laughing at s*** that just came out of my mouth)" according to the Daily Mail. The picture broke the internet back then as his fans shared the image and showered their love in the comment section appreciating both men in a single frame. Perry's co-star from the NBC sitcom Jennifer Aniston also welcomed him recalling he is the last from the Friends cast to join the social media application. "I'm shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh... umm....oh crap Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER. #FBF," she wrote. The late actor was new to the social media handle hence, the post with Obama garnered huge attention from his fans and friends.

Actor Courteney Cox commented, "Of course he is!!!" According to Evening Standard, Perry's first post was a GIF of his Friends famed character Chandler Bing dancing with expressions of being in pain. He captioned it, "This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go…" Lisa Kudrow also posted a picture with his friend on Instagram captioned with a welcome message that read, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4."

The actor passed away in mysterious circumstances as he was found lying dead in his pool. Lately, the LAPD made arrests around the death of the actor who died of a Ketamine overdose. The doctors who prescribed him the drug and Perry's personal assistant have been booked for his death. The actor had a history of substance abuse and penned down his struggle with it in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. According to People Perry said, "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side again. I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober—and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction—to write it all down."

Perry's family has expressed deep sorrow after the arrests were made. "We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously," a statement from the Morrison family shared. "We look forward to justice taking its course and we’re grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew’s death. We’re hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message," they shared as reported by USA Today.