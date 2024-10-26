Matt Damon Admits He Was Kept in the Dark About Best Friend Ben Affleck’s First Wedding

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s friendship goes down in the history books as one of the most wholesome ones. From appearing in Goodwill Hunting to reuniting for The Last Duel, the duo has come a long way. They’re each other's close confidants and share practically major life details. But, although the two were as thick as thieves, Affleck had kept his best buddy in the dark about his wedding to 13 Going on 30 actress Jennifer Garner in 2009. Ben Affleck has since moved on and married his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez but it came as a surprise to everyone back then that Matt Damon wasn't invited for the wedding. Matt Damon also missed his wedding to Jennifer Lopez but being the friend that he was, he understood the reasons for which the AIR star didn't invite him.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Jason Merritt)

As per the Irish Examiner, the Justice League star was all ready for his big day, but there was a tiny hitch - he was uber-worried about having privacy at his wedding. The reason for this very private affair was primarily because Garner was actually getting married for the second time. It wasn’t the only reason though. At the time, the pair was also expecting their first child together.

Hence, they wanted a very quaint and intimate ceremony. At the time the two agreed upon having only immediate family and legally required witnesses to be present for their special day. However, they did extend an invitation to two people, one of whom played a very crucial role. Victor Garber from Alias acted alongside Garner in the film they did together, per Fandomwire. He was also the person who officiated the former flames' marriages to each other. Both he and his wife were the only ones actively present. The former couple blissfully wed in secrecy away from prying eyes on the tropical island of Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean. Strong and thorough efforts were made in order to ensure that the media was to be kept away. They revealed their wedding only after the event was over.

Affleck took strict precautions to ensure that they weren’t surprised by paparazzi or the flashes of cameras either in close proximity or from afar. And so he even kept the whereabouts, date, and other such details sealed away even from his bestie, Damon.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the world premiere of "Air" at the Paramount Theatre during the 2023 SXSW Conference And Festival on March 18, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Image Source: Getty Images | Michael Loccisano)

It was a definite shock that Damon, his closest companion since school was absent on one of the most important days of Affleck’s life. But, the We Bought A Zoo actor was as cool as a cucumber on the matter. Instead of being upset with being totally in the dark about his own best friend's wedding he simply extended his best regards and respect on account of the event. He also confirmed not just his absence but the absence of other close friends of the former lovers. “No. Nobody was there”, he recalled. Damon also noted Affleck’s obsession with keeping details of their wedding rather hush-hush. “He didn’t want anybody to know. Which was a good way to do it,” said the actor fondly in conclusion, per the Irish Examiner.

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.