Massive Storm Across U.S. Causes Over 4,700 Flight Cancellations and Widespread Power Outages

A sprawling March storm is roaring across the United States, affecting both southern and northern states. Hammering spots stretched from the Gulf Coast up to the Great Lakes, with the storms having winds up to 80 miles per hour (mph), leading to serious damage and destruction along its path.

Since the afternoon of Sunday, March 15, more than 800 reports of severe wind gusts have come from Texas, Arkansas and Missouri to the East Coast. While no serious injuries have been reported, reports of minor injuries along with destroyed or damaged buildings came from Arkansas and Tennessee.

The storms have also severely affected flight services. On Monday, March 16, more than 4,700 flights into, within, or out of the United States were cancelled and more than 11,800 flights got delayed, according to FlightAware.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

The storms also produced heavy snow. Parts of the Upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes got covered in one to three feet of snow on Sunday, March 15, and Monday, March 16. Due to the dire situation, parts of the Great Lakes remain under blizzard warnings as of Tuesday (March 17) morning, as dangerous weather conditions continue to cause damage.

Besides cancellation of flights, over half a million customers also suffered from power outage as the storms gained more intensity. The hostile weather conditions also affected schools as institutions in Washington, D.C., and further south announced either closure or delay, in anticipation of more extreme weather.

CNN affiliates reported that the largest school districts in Maryland and Virginia announced early dismissals, and school closures and delays were announced in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alabama and Florida.

The storm tore roofs off buildings in central Kentucky’s Hardin County overnight on Sunday, March 15. According to Hardin County Communications Officer Brian Walker’s email to CNN, “Numerous properties were damaged in the storms last night, concentrated mostly in the Rineyville area.”

There have been no reports of deaths or injuries in the area so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX Weather (@foxweather)

Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Bill Phillips informed CNN that Lawrence County, Tennessee, saw “significant wind damage in and around the Bonnertown community” overnight. According to the National Weather Service, the damages were the result of an EF1 tornado that reached 105 mph winds and spanned a little over 14 miles.

Lexington, Alabama also witnessed damages as the tornado uprooted trees and damaged buildings in the area. Another place that faced the severity of the storm is Rector, Arkansas, as Mayor Shawn Brandon told CNN that office buildings and maintenance shops in the city were demolished.

Moreover, a nearby home was also severely damaged and a city park was badly affected, according to reports.

The storm appears to be a mix of all things as it generated thunderstorms in the southern side and caused heavy snowfall in the north, leading to extreme weather situations in both parts.