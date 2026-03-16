Over 12 Million at Risk as Severe Storms Move Toward Mid-Atlantic

Terrifying storms, being pushed forward by a cold front, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind, are headed toward Washington, D.C. They are expected to hit the country’s capital on Monday afternoon. Meteorologists have already issued warnings as storms barrel through the eastern U.S. The National Weather Service has warned that the gusts can be as high as 80 mph, and there are high chances for tornadoes to wreak havoc on the region through the night.

The schools in the area have already announced that they will either remain shut or dismiss their students early. The terrifying thunderstorms hit the Heartland on Sunday, and now they are heading east. More than 12 million people across the Mid-Atlantic to the Southeast could face a Level 4 or Level 5 severe weather threat.

Over a dozen states will face severe threats due to the sprawling storms. According to AccuWeather, the weather risk began Sunday afternoon from Texas to southwestern Michigan. The reason can be traced to the front mingling with surging moisture streaming in from the Gulf.

Over 2k flights canceled in Spring Break chaos as airport becomes ‘ghost town’ https://t.co/SsYdlTPz2k — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) March 16, 2026

​The strong gusts could reach hurricane force. The storms are expected to be intense. They will be capable of producing long-track EF-2+ tornadoes across the Carolinas and north through Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., experts have warned.

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Congress has also postponed votes for the day. It has been announced that due to flight delays owing to the bad weather, lawmakers are not expected to cast votes on Monday. House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark released a statement to lawmakers.

She said, “The House GOP leadership has made the following change to the House floor schedule: Members are advised that, due to widespread flight delays related to inclement weather, votes are no longer expected in the House on Monday.”

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AccuWeather senior vice president and chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter voiced concern about the possibility of a strong tornado. In his statement, he informed that Washington will not be the only region to be affected. He said, “A few tornadoes, including the possibility of an especially intense tornado, cannot be ruled out.” He added, “Especially from near the Baltimore and Washington, DC, metro areas through Virginia and into North Carolina.”

Are you ready for Monday’s storms?

Here are some reminders:

📱 Charge your phone & ensure emergency alerts (WEAs) are ON.

🏠 Identify an interior room on your lowest floor, away from windows (like a closet, hallway, or bathroom) & clear it out TODAY! #NCwx pic.twitter.com/ZXzorAMTQS — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) March 15, 2026

​The storms could interrupt the evening commute in many metro areas. Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia are to be affected. This will further slow down travel times, especially in areas where there are downed trees or power lines. Airports in the area can expect ground stops. The heavy rain can disrupt visibility, and standing water on roads can cause gridlock in the evening traffic.