Massie Slams Trump’s UFO Announcement as ‘Ultimate Weapon of Mass Distraction’

President Donald Trump promised to open the government’s vault on UFOs and extraterrestrials this week. Within hours, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie fired back with a line that landed somewhere between sci-fi and shade.

“They’ve deployed the ultimate weapon of mass distraction,” Massie wrote on X. “But the Epstein files aren’t going away… even for aliens.”

Trump’s announcement came in a 65-word post on Truth Social. He said that, “based on the tremendous interest shown,” he would direct the Defense Department and other agencies to begin identifying and releasing files related to “alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).” He called the matter “extremely interesting and important” and signed off with “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The timing raised eyebrows because the Justice Department is still facing pressure over its handling of documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier convicted of s-x offenses in 2008 who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal trafficking charges.

They've deployed the ultimate weapon of mass distraction, but the Epstein files aren't going away… even for aliens.

Massie, a Kentucky Republican known for bucking his own party, has been one of the loudest voices calling for more transparency on those files. He co-sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna. President Trump signed that bill into law in November.

Since then, Massie has criticized what he describes as a slow rollout and heavy redactions in released materials, per The Independent. During a recent House Judiciary Committee hearing, he pressed Attorney General Pam Bondi over the process. He has also referred to powerful figures named in the records as the “Epstein class.”

Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and…

Trump, whose name appears in some Epstein-related documents but who has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing in them, has denied any misconduct. He has previously described the controversy as a “Democrat hoax.”

The UFO pledge, meanwhile, energized parts of Trump’s base. GOP Reps. Tim Burchett and Eric Burlison praised the move online, saying the public has long wanted answers. White House officials echoed the call for transparency.

Interest in unidentified aerial phenomena has grown in recent years. In 2023, former military intelligence officer David Grusch testified before Congress that the government had run a secret program to recover and reverse engineer nonhuman craft. The Pentagon denied those claims. In 2020, the U.S. Navy released videos showing unexplained objects moving at high speeds, footage that sparked renewed public debate.

Polling suggests the topic resonates. A 2025 YouGov survey found that 56 percent of Americans believe aliens are definitely or probably real.

Former President Barack Obama also added fuel to the alien conversation last weekend. On the “No Lie” podcast, he said extraterrestrial life is statistically likely given the vastness of the universe, though he added he saw no evidence during his presidency that aliens had contacted Earth or were being housed at Area 51.

Trump criticized Obama for discussing the subject, saying he “made a big mistake.” Days later, Trump said he might declassify information himself.

Massie’s post cut through the noise. He shared a screenshot of Trump’s announcement and delivered his punchline in one sentence. Congress has held hearings, presidents have teased disclosures, and the public keeps refreshing.

For now, the promise of alien files and the push for Epstein transparency are moving on parallel tracks — one aimed at the stars, the other firmly grounded in court records.