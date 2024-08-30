Mary Trump Calls Donald Trump’s RNC a ‘White People Funeral’ as Compared to Kamala Harris’s DNC

Former president Donal Trump's niece, Mary Trump, who has mostly been critical towards him, has recently taken a dig at the RNC, the Republican National Committee. In her podcast, The Mary Trump Show, she indulged in a conversation with her co-hosts Danielle Moody Mills, and Jen Taub. Mary's remarks were hilarious enough to make Taub almost choke on her coffee while laughing. The podcast which is also available in video format on Rumble, captured the three ladies debating about the Democratic party's convention that has dominated cable TV over the week in August 2024.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Mary, who is also a psychologist and writer, compared her uncle's RNC to Vice President Kamala Harris' Democratic National Convention or DNC, as reported by International Business Times. While the acceptance speech from Harris has been widely appreciated by the supporters and indicated that their campaign was successful, Mary had a few thoughts to add about it. During the podcast, Mary cheered for the DNC for their "flawless" convention and wasn't supportive enough towards the RNC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vice President Kamala Harris (@vp)

"And let’s just say the highlight was Georgia being called by Lil Jon, and then him coming down and singing his top hits and then ending with from the window to the walls, which is what people on social media said," Mills quipped at one point. "As soon as Tim Walz was named by Vice President Kamala Harris, that song started trending in all of the spaces. And it was I mean, the roll call can never be done the same way ever again. It always has to be done this way. It was fire!"

Trump’s estranged niece Mary Trump attends the DNC Convention to show her support for Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/StxKcTmKA0 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 20, 2024

"Yeah. And I just realized we can’t show the clip because of the music," Mary remarked soon after. Mills then suggested their audience to go on social media to check the said clip, preferably on her X. "It’s it’s incredible. But the best part of that, not the best part, because the best part was the fact that the DNC did it that way. But they compare and contrast between how the DNC did it last night and how the Republicans did it. It’s I mean, it is like, a funeral," Mary laughed. Mills agreed by saying that the RNC convention looked like a "wake" compared to what the DNC did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

"But like a white people, waspy funeral. You know, in the rain with black umbrellas. That’s what the RNC was like. So, you know, they just cannot, the Republicans did nothing, right?" Mary said. Taub started laughing at her comment and admitted that she "just choked on her coffee like they do in those memes" and excused herself for a bit. Mary quickly checked on Taub and asked if she was okay and Taub confirmed that she was indeed okay. "Okay. The Republicans did nothing right– unless you think it’s. It’s a right thing to have a bunch of racist women abusers, you know, introducing your candidate. And the DNC has not put a foot wrong at all, so," Mary further mentioned in the podcast segment.

My name is Dr. Mary L. Trump. I never needed political pundits or psychologists to tell me that my uncle Donald should never get anywhere near the Oval Office. 1 pic.twitter.com/2g4Anpd1r0 — BARB59 / F/NO DMs #🇺🇦 #FvckPutin #DemCast (@ABrosnikoff) August 27, 2024

Back in 2020, Mary criticized Trump heavily for his take on racism, cruelty, and incompetence. According to The Guardian, Mary became the first member of the Trump family who openly questioned his capacity to become the president and even published a biography about him. “I don’t think he has any political ideology. For him, this is just expedient. I would say he behaves like a white supremacist. He’s acting on his own racism. He’s doing racist things that are endangering people of color in this country. That’s much more important, so whether he would describe himself as a white supremacist or not, he’s certainly acting like one,” she said per the outlet.