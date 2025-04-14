Mark Zuckerberg’s Unusual Plan to Keep His Marriage Interesting—And It’s Totally Unexpected

When Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, and his wife Priscilla Chan went out and purchased a very upscale house in Washington, D.C., not so far from where President Donald Trump resides. They paid $23 million for this property, which is among the most costly in the region.

But according to someone who understands relationships really well, Susan Trombetti, this big purchase might not just be about having a nice place to live or to help with his company’s (Meta) dealings with the government. It may also be a means for them to make their 20-year-old marriage feel new. The house is gigantic, with 15,400 square feet of living space, which is like having a small office building as a home.

As Trombetti told Nicki Swift, “Long-term couples such as Mark and Priscilla are always looking for ways to spice up their marriage or even just their life.”

Mark and Priscilla, who first met at Harvard back in 2003 and then decided to tie the knot in a surprise wedding in 2012, are facing the same relationship ruts that can crop up in many long-lasting relationships. Their big move to D.C. could be the exact thing they need to rekindle that spark.

While Zuckerberg is celebrated for his sharp business acumen, his romantic gestures are a bit out of the ordinary. Take, for example, the time in 2024 when he decided to surprise his wife, Priscilla Chan, with a seven-foot-tall statue of herself, which he had placed right in their garden. He posted about it on Instagram with a cheeky caption, referencing an ancient Roman custom. Priscilla, ever the good sport, responded with a playful question: “The more of me, the better?”

But not everyone was as amused by his grand gesture—art critic Max Blue from the San Francisco Standard had a different view, jesting that it looked like Zuckerberg was trying to craft his own little “space of total unreality.”

And let’s not forget the time in 2023 when Zuckerberg went ahead and set up an MMA octagon in their backyard, despite his wife’s preferences. This arrangement was in preparation for a cage match challenge he had accepted from none other than Elon Musk—quite the neighborhood event, one would imagine!

Priscilla wasn’t thrilled with the idea, especially considering the state of their meticulously maintained lawn. She sent him a text that read, “Mark. I have been working on that grass for two years,” to which he replied with a photo of the octagon on Instagram, asking their followers to vote: should he “save the grass” or “keep the octagon”?

And then there was the celebration of Priscilla’s 40th birthday party, where Zuckerberg wore a glittery jumpsuit à la Benson Boone and even tried a piano jump! One can’t help but cringe a bit thinking about it, but you’ve got to credit him for his sheer enthusiasm.

For a duo whose marriage kicked off just a day following Facebook’s stock market debut (which Zuckerberg says is merely a happenstance), mixing work with their personal lives is nothing out of the ordinary. However, moving to D.C. might provide more than just opportunities to mingle and pose for photos. In Trombetti’s view, this new abode could “remove some of the strain,” particularly considering the heavy workload Zuckerberg faces with Meta.

The idea of setting up camp in the heart of the nation’s politics seems to fit perfectly with their aspirations of becoming a “Washington power couple,” which would be a new and exciting phase in their shared story. The regular high-profile presence at UFC events, their coordinated outfits, and the intentional posting of their life moments on social media all point towards them being very comfortable with the limelight and embracing it as a team.

Relationship gurus generally point out that it’s important to keep things new, especially in relationships that have gone on for years. Trombetti pointed out that “Things get dull and people change.” While a fancy home and more involvement in politics may not be everyone’s cup of tea to spice things up, it’s clear that the Zuckerbergs are utilizing their immense resources to add some excitement to their partnership.

Only time will tell if their approach results in a stronger bond or merely more pictures for their social media followers.