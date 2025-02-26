Mark Zuckerberg Spoils His Wife with Luxurious Gifts—These Priceless Items Will SHOCK You!

Valentine’s Day came and went but many of the women around the world did not receive a single gift. However, Mrs. Zuckerberg can’t complain. Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people in the world. He wears that badge with pride when giving gifts to his wife. With his enormous wealth, which means hundreds of billions of dollars, we are sure Mark does not look at the price tag.

Time and again, the billionaire has enthralled the internet with his gift ideas. Some might say Mark Zuckerberg is setting the bar way too high for other men to reach. However, we suggest that men take inspiration from this and impress their ladies. It’s a win-win for everyone. For ease of purpose, we have a list of gifts Mark has showered Priscilla Chan with.

Porsche Minivan

In October 2024, the founder of Facebook announced on Instagram that he had created a personalized Porsche minivan for his spouse. He wrote, “New side quest,” alongside a slideshow that included his major surprise.

Mark added that since Priscilla requested a minivan, he has been creating what he believes ought to be a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan. He told his followers how he added a manual GT3 Touring to make it both his and hers.

He then thanked Porsche and West Coast Customs for making his wife’s dream minivan. Not only does Mark listen to his wife’s desires, but he is nostalgic, too.

Song of Their Youth- Get Low

Mark Zuckerberg, along with T-Pain, re-recorded a special version of “Get Low”. He explained on Instagram that this was the song of their youth. He added this song was playing when he met his wife for the first time at a college party.

They play this song every year for their dating anniversary. So he wanted to give Priscilla something special. He also recorded and worked with T-pain on their own version of this lyrical masterpiece.

Life Size Statue

What else can you get your wife when you are one of the richest men in the world? When, we guess, a statue. In an interview with Acquired FM, Mark Zuckerberg stated that he wanted to bring back some old Roman traditions.

He commissioned a life-size statue of his wife by Daniel Arsham. This was according to Roman traditions, where people professed their love this way. He also commended Arsham’s creative skills. Mark added that Daniel Arsham is a truly gifted man and that he is someone with whom Mark would love to collaborate again.

What flashy and exuberant gift can you give your better half? The world is your oyster as long as you can afford oysters. If you missed out on Valentine’s Day this year, every day is a good day just for it.