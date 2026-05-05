Marjorie Taylor Greene Reveals About the Trump Messages That Might Put Her In Jail

TW: Mentions instances of death threats.

Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at an April 25 event hosted by the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. She claimed that MAGA “was never about America,” but instead centered on “one man’s ego.” Greene allegedly said Trump sent her disturbing text messages claiming that if her son’s life were in danger or he were killed, she would deserve it for being disloyal to Republicans and the Trump administration. She admitted that releasing these texts would put her in serious legal trouble.

“Donald Trump proceeded to tell me it was my fault and that I deserve it. If my son gets killed, I deserve it because I was a traitor to him,” she said. “And then I heard back from Donald Trump. And I saved these text messages; I’d probably get put in jail if I released them publicly, but I saved them,” she added.

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According to Milve, Greene questioned his public conduct after the alleged threats about her son. “That is our President of the United States. That’s the man who says MAGA (Make America Great Again) is whatever he wants it to be,” she said. The former Georgia representative said Trump sent these texts to FBI Director Kash Patel and Vice President JD Vance. Greene accused Chief of Staff Susie Wiles of ignoring her concerns about Trump’s harsh messages. She allegedly never responded despite being “a mother and a grandmother.”

In another part of her speech, Greene declared that the MAGA movement had effectively collapsed, saying she witnessed its decline firsthand during her time in Congress. The former ally had a public fallout with Trump after she scrutinized the administration over the release of the Epstein files. While Trump is known for online feuds and late-night rants with many in politics, his attacks on the congresswoman were unusually harsh. They were involved in a prolonged and brutal online feud where Trump called Greene a “traitor” and accused her of betraying the party she once championed.

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!” Trump wrote in one of several posts, misspelling her name as the comments went viral.

In a different post, he mocked her as “Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!)” Donald Trump also slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene as a “fake politician” who performed poorly during her tenure.

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According to TIME, Greene finally announced her resignation from Congress in January 2025 after a series of disagreements with Donald Trump and the key members of his cabinet. In her fiery resignation letter released alongside a video, Greene criticized what she described as systemic failures within the system.

“No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman. The debt goes higher. Corporate and global interests remain Washington’s sweethearts,” she wrote.

MTG also highlighted instances of her fierce loyalty to the Trump administration, supporting him, including extensive travel, financial contributions, and time away from her family. She condemned the backlash she faced for advocating the release of Epstein-related investigation files, saying that defending survivors should not result in being attacked or threatened by the president she once believed in.