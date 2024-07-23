Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Secret Service Director About a Possible 'Conspiracy to Kill’ Trump

Former President Donald Trump's attempted assassination on July 13 prompted a wave of conspiracy theories on social media, including many alleging that the attack was staged. In the aftemath of the horrific event, the Secret Service came under intense fire. On Monday, US Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle, found herself having to address similar speculations, including one from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, as reported by HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kent Nishimura

Greene, a staunch supporter of Trump, inquired whether the Secret Service was involved in a "conspiracy to kill" the former President. She asked, “The people there knew that there was a danger, they knew there was a threat to President Trump, and it was allowed to happen. Was there a stand-down order, Ms. Cheatle? Was there a conspiracy to kill President Trump?!” To this, Cheatle responded, “No, absolutely not." Greene subsequently questioned the director why she hadn’t yet resigned despite the failure of her agency.

🚨 UNBELIEVABLE: Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) PROVES why US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle should be FIRED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.



The Director failed to answer any question, she was UNPREPARED and OBSTRUCTED to comittee



"Was there a stand-down… pic.twitter.com/sbmOd3Co9z — Sir Maejor 🇺🇸 (@Maejor4Congress) July 22, 2024

Cheatle argued, “That is what we are investigating to determine." She also faced intense criticism from other Republicans and Democrats. "We must learn what happened and I will move heaven and earth to ensure an incident like July 13th does not happen again," Cheatle said. She also accepted the failure of the Secret Service. "The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13 is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades and I am keeping him and his family in my thoughts," as reported by CBS News. Thereafter, she vowed to work cordially with congressional oversight, the FBI investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security.

🔥 WOW! COMPLETE FLAMETHROWER 🔥



MTG TORCHES disgraced US Secret Service Director Cheatle after forcing her to answer point-blank:



"Was there a stand-down order, Ms. Cheatle?

Was there a conspiracy to kill President Trump?!"



Her response says it all.



Listen to the room GASP: pic.twitter.com/vcpmZXBnFV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 22, 2024

During the hearing, Cheatle further stated, "Our mission is not political. It is literally a matter of life and death, as the tragic events on July 13 remind us of that. I have full confidence in the men and women of the Secret Service. They are worthy of our support in executing our protective mission." Rep. Lauren Boebert, however, reiterated, “We need to know why he waited for multiple rounds to be fired at President Trump before the threat was neutralized. We need to know if he was given an order to hold fire.” Cheatle revealed that there was no such order given.

Several Congress members warned that Cheatle’s reluctance to answer questions openly might result in more conspiracy theories. Rep. Jake LaTurner opined, “What would dispel some of the conspiracy theories out there, what would increase trust with the American people, is for you to let facts out — for you to tell us what you know.” Rep. Jasmine Crockett also chimed, “Unfortunately, another thing that is happening, because we’re not getting answers from you today, is the conspiracy theories. They have already begun.” She requested Cheatle to reveal more information.