Marjorie Taylor Greene Exposes Mike Lawler’s Secret Anti-Trump Past: ‘He’s Literally a Democrat’

Marjorie Taylor Greene has revealed that Republican Mike Lawler used to “hate Donald Trump” and has now completely switched stance. MTG spoke on neocons and their role on American foreign policy. She made the comments in a conversation on the Tucker Carlson Show.

Why do neocons consistently act against the interests of the United States? It’s more than neglect. It’s hate. Marjorie Taylor Greene saw it firsthand. pic.twitter.com/HGJlRfJ3bo — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 30, 2026

Over the years, MTG has spoken openly about her views against Trump and the Republicans as a whole. Despite being a strong Trump supporter in the past, Greene has stated that she no longer stands with Trump’s views. After a long-running feud with the president, she resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2026. Since then, Greene has continued to voice her opinions against Trump.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson, the former congresswoman revealed how donor money is the cause of the problem. “They’re bought and paid for. They do not represent the American people or the American people’s interest, and it’s because they’re funded that way,” Greene said.

She revealed how 57 Republicans “voted no” on an amendment to stop the government from controlling your car. The amendment stated that, starting in 2027, all cars must include technology that prevents you from unlocking the car if you’re drunk or otherwise unable to drive.

She revealed how Mike Lawler was one of the individuals who voted no to this amendment. She recalled how, when Mike Lawler came in, he was welcomed by everybody. ” Mike Lawler is a Catholic, was heavily supported and funded by the Jewish community there, and was heavily supported by all the Christian Zionists,” Greene revealed.

“And he instantly had more support from pretty much every fundraising mechanism that there is in Washington, D.C. that supports Republicans. He had more help than I could have ever dreamed of having, ever in my entire political career.” MTG revealed how it was a “narrow victory,” but he did eventually come “into the House of Representatives.”

Six Out of Seven Trump-Endorsed Lawmakers Voted Against Deporting 350,000 Haitians today 1. Don Bacon (R-NE) — Trump-endorsed 2. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) — Not Trump-endorsed 3. Mike Lawler (R-NY) — Trump-endorsed 4. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) — Trump-endorsed 5. Carlos… pic.twitter.com/AGT0noWMEw — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 16, 2026

According to Mediaite, Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed that Lawler was vocal about his disdain for Trump. “He hated Donald Trump, made fun of him constantly, mimicked him, making fun of his voice,” Greene stated. “He used to attack me, make fun of me, come and find me on the House floor, and make fun of me for supporting Donald Trump, and this was in the four years before Trump got elected as president again in 2024.”

Greene even stated how, at one point, she believed that Lawler was a Democrat. “I was like, he’s literally a Democrat,” she said. “He’s so against all the things that Republican voters care about, and he clearly hates Donald Trump.” The former congresswoman then revealed how she saw an “unbelievable change in him” after Donald Trump’s 2024 election win, after which Greene started calling him “MAGA Mike Lawler.”