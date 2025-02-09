Margot Robbie Is Obsessing Over Gala Gold, And Here’s Why You Should Too

It is the world of social media, and everything is about trends. Right now, its Gala Gold. In today’s world, everyone follows the trend, knowingly or unknowingly.

As Miranda Priestly said in Devil Wears Prada, everything one thinks is their choice was actually decided for them by a few executives and designers sitting in a room.

This time, the designers in the room have chosen a hair color for the season—Gala Gold—and if we might say, they are on-point again.

After a few seasons of glossy blacks and cherry reds, we are back to blonde and gold hues in our hair. No outfit is complete without hair and makeup, and for 2025, no hairstyle is complete without Gala Gold. It is timeless elegance that gives your outfit vitality.

Gala Gold is a multifaceted, brilliant, and warm hair color that is poised to become the most sought-after shade of the year. It suits all skin tones and presents blondes in a new light. It lands somewhere between pure blonds and ash blondes, giving your hair color that edge that will uplift your confidence just right.

Describing a colour in words is not easy, but celebrity experts do it right. Celebrity hair colorist Michelle Hong called Gala Gold hair color as “the perfect hue of gold that is flattering on almost everyone,” as per Pop Sugar.

To create a dazzling, sunlit glow, this delicate hue skillfully combines golden undertones with bright blonde. “It delivers a soft yet luminous honey tone that feels both warm and rich,” Hong adds. As expected, the application of this colour hue is not a joke and must not be taken lightly. It can not be achieved out of a box colour combination at home and needs an expert’s hand.

Colorist Diana Mildice adds that this Gala Gold color can be achieved by carefully blending blondes with gold hues of rich undertones. It is all about application techniques, and they can very easily be messed up if one is not careful.

Hong agrees, pointing out that the preferred method is in-salon balayage. “Balayage lifts the natural level and creates feathered dimensions for an overall lightness,” she explains. The balayage is then enhanced with a deep golden gloss, giving it a radiant sheen. According to her, Balayage adds feathery complexity and raises the natural level for a lighter look. The balayage is then enhanced with a deep golden gloss, giving it a radiant sheen.

This hair color requires similarly demanding hair care. Hong has a few suggestions for those with Gala Gold hair color. She suggests using Shu Uemura YUBI Blonde Glow Revealing Shampoo for gentle cleansing and a glowing finish. One must not forget a good mask for hair health, and for that, Hong suggests a Verb Ghost Hair Mask. Also, a Shu Uemura Color Lustre Sealer Spray is a must to keep the color from fading and UV damage.

Celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie were spotted donning this hair color.

There have been several actresses sporting the Gala Gold hair color, and soon, this color will be the choice of many. Social media will be one of the hot trends, and those wishing to stay one step ahead must get this hair color as soon as possible.