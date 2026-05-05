Marco Rubio’s New Era Sparks Hilarious Memes Online: ‘This Man Has More Jobs Than Barbie’

Marco Rubio has been dubbed “Secretary of Everything” by the internet after his DJ Video and surprise press briefing roles went viral. Rubio is a former U.S. senator from Florida who once ran against Donald Trump. However, since Trump was sworn in for his second term in January 2025, Rubio has served as Trump’s secretary of state while also juggling other responsibilities. Rubio also serves as the acting national security advisor and might serve as the acting press secretary after Karoline Leavitt’s maternity leave.

Karoline Leavitt began her maternity leave on April 24. “This will likely be my last gaggle for some time. As you can see,” the press secretary said cradling her nine-month-pregnant stomach. “As you can see, I’m about ready to have a baby any minute, so I will see you guys very soon.” However, according to the Daily Beast, Leavitt had to cut short her maternity leave after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

That said, as the situation seems to have settled down, Leavitt is officially on maternity leave, with her delivery scheduled for sometime this week. Rubio entered a press briefing room to pretend that he was now serving as the acting press secretary. While the left media was confused at first, the room erupted into laughter as Rubio explained the situation.

🚨 LMFAO! Marco Rubio just walked into the press briefing room to pretend he’d been appointed White House Press Secretary, as Karoline Leavitt’s on maternity leave Can’t help but love this guy 🤣 NOBODY would be surprised if it was true! 😂 pic.twitter.com/bqwe8tacKI — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 29, 2026

“Everyone knows he doesn’t have time to be press secretary. He has to deliver her baby,” one user jokingly wrote. Rubio himself joked about juggling multiple responsibilities in 2025. “I joked with @POTUSthat I had four jobs. He told me to give one to my friend @RussVought47,” Rubio wrote in a post on X. “So I did.”

The internet has unleashed a barrage of memes as Rubio juggles a heavy workload. “Marco Rubio finding out he now has to run Spirit Airlines,” one user jokingly wrote on X, posting an AI-generated image of Rubio as the Spirit Airlines cabin crew. Various users used the opportunity to poke fun at the former senator, while others criticized Rubio for his loyalty to Trump.

“This man has more jobs than Barbie,” one user wrote, with another adding, “the best meme that ever memed. Please please please make him the next president!” Another user pointed out the hollow nature of Marco Rubio’s positions, referring to his past. “He shouldn’t be allowed to run s–t,” the user wrote.

Additional footage of Marco Rubio DJing at a family wedding last night. pic.twitter.com/eoPLSA4MA0 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 3, 2026

“Marco who again? Marco Polo? You mean the good for nothing senator? How many years did you work for that position? All taken from you in one moment. You know, he can run anything he wants, but in the end, he runs NOTHING.” A video of Marco Rubio DJing also went viral, fueling the “secretary of everything” jokes. Despite many people thinking that the video was AI, Rubio, as a DJ, was actually a real video from a family wedding.