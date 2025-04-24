Man Runs Over His Car on Girlfriend Pregnant With His Twins, Gets Arrested!

A pregnant woman sustained an injury while changing the tires on her car. The Honolulu woman was hit by another car when she was on the side of the road. The case took a shocking turn when the driver behind the wheel of the other car turned out to be the man who had fathered the woman’s unborn children. Justin Ahkuoi was arrested 10 days after the day of the incident.

On April 8, 2025, a woman who was four months pregnant with twins went through a traumatic experience. The woman was on the side of the road fixing the tire on her car when Ahkuoi “sideswiped” her. The woman was rushed to the hospital, and the man was taken into custody.

Detective Dean Terakawa, who works for the Honolulu Police Department, noted how he rushed to the scene of the crime when he got a call about a “possible domestic argument.” When he arrived at the scene, he saw that the pregnant woman had been hit and lay there “ awake and breathing.”

According to official documents that People acquired, a criminal complaint was filed against Ahkuoi. The documents also reveal the victim’s testimony taken at the scene by Officer Reggee Bailey. The pregnant woman told the officer that Ahkuoi had intentionally hit her with the car and also that he was the father of the unborn twins.

According to the testimony, the driver allegedly “drove up to her fast and sideswiped her on the left side of her body with his car.” The woman spun around and fell to the ground following the hit. The victim also recalled how the father of the twins exited the car and said, “f— you, and that he just killed their two babies.”

The victim’s story seems to be credible as it matches with an eyewitness’ account who was present at the scene. After hearing both accounts, the authorities arrested Justin Ahkuoi. The complaint was filed and signed on April 11, 2025. But Ahkuoi was arrested and charged 1o days after it had been filed.

Ahkuoi was charged with a single count of second-degree attempted murder and is now spending his time at a correctional center. He is yet to appear in court or even hire a lawyer. The Hawaiian man is currently at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. He was booked into the center on April 22. Ahkuoi’s bail is set at $150,000.