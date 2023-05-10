Mama June's Husband Opens Up About Dealing With Hateful Comments on Their Relationship

June Shannon, popularly known as Mama June, has been open about how her life has been anything but easy. From her days on Toddlers & Tiaras to her current reality show Mama June: Family Crisis, she has been through a lot in front of the camera. But it's her relationship with her husband, Justin Stroud, that has drawn a lot of attention from the public. The couple's relationship has been criticized by many, but Stroud has learned to handle the hateful comments with grace and poise.

The two first met while they were both in rehab for drug addiction. Despite their rocky pasts, they fell in love and got married in a courthouse wedding in March 2022. They kept their marriage a secret from Shannon's daughters and her fans before coming clean and having a big ceremony with her family, as per TooFab.

In an episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Stroud admitted that he had some regrets about their first wedding, saying he was "emotionally messed up" when he accepted her proposal, which happened while he was in jail. However, he explained that his attraction to Shannon had nothing to do with her status as a reality star and that he just understood that it was an important part of who she is.

Despite the fact that their relationship has been criticized by many, Stroud has learned to handle the hateful comments with grace. In an interview with TooFab, he explained that he was worried about being looked at the wrong way and being thought of as someone who is in it for fame and money. Stroud said that he just wanted it to be right, and he didn't want anyone to say he was around for the wrong reasons.

"When you've never been in it and then you're thrown into the spotlight, that's one of those things you need to get used to," Stroud said. "People say some hateful stuff on social media." But he has learned to deal with the criticism, and it doesn't bother him as much anymore.

Shannon, who has been in the public eye for over a decade, offered her husband some advice. She told him to just be himself and not worry about the cameras being around. Mama June also advised him to not worry about what people say, as she herself has received negative comments on her posts multiple times. "When he first started really posting on social media and going live, he was letting [the negative comments] get to him," Shannon explained. "I was like, 'You just gotta stop reading the negative comments.' I get negative comments multiple times on my post and I just don't read them."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Shannon also explained to him that people on the internet may say things without fully grasping the consequences. "Those people don't know who you are," she said. "All they're doing is sitting behind a computer and they're just drinking their Haterade."

June Shannon added that she used to "fight back" and "go after everybody" who had anything negative to say about her when she first started on reality TV. But she came to the realization that the haters "really didn't know who I was," and that's what she had to explain to her husband.