Mama June Furious With Sister Jo Shannon for Being Absent During Daughter's 'Rare' Cancer Battle

Recently "Mama June" Shannon and her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell have hit the news for having put aside their differences after Anna was diagnosed with stage four adrenal carcinoma cancer. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch is working on building a close relationship with her once-estranged daughter after almost two years.

Amidst the cancer battle, Mama June has revealed exclusively to The U.S. Sun that not everyone from her family is in her good books. She has vehemently accused her sister Joanne "Doe Doe" Shannon of "not showing up" to her daughter Anna's cancer treatments. June lashed out saying, "We don't talk to her, and she hasn't been around since Anna found out she has cancer. She knows every time she goes to the doctor, she has not been around the family since Anna has had cancer. She hasn't shown up for one treatment. She has not shown up at all."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Earl Gibson III

June continued, "Sometimes people do stuff for show, not just wherever. Some people don't do stuff behind closed doors, I always say do stuff when the cameras aren't watching. Do stuff when the cameras ain't on." She has also given Anna some advice regarding family members who have not been supportive during the medical crisis: "I tell her everybody knows what's going on, and they have to live at the end of the day with their own decisions when that time comes if she passes."

According to OK Magazine, June and Anna had been in a turbulent relationship because June began a romance with Mark McDaniel, a convicted child sex offender who admitted he was guilty to an aggravated child molestation charge in 2003 and Anna was identified as the victim in the case. But since the "rare" cancer diagnosis, the mother-daughter duo have worked on their relationship. An inside source revealed, “June immediately knew she had to be there for her daughter after the diagnosis, and feels the past is simply in the past. She’s now doing whatever she can to help, including watching Anna’s kids.” Anna has two daughters Kaitlyn, 8, and Kylee, 2.

However, June said that mending her relationship with Anna was a process. "The relationship with Anna was actually working before she found out that she had cancer. It didn't just all of a sudden miraculously start working like what Anna had cancer, you know, to make that totally clear with everybody," she explained. The reality star also revealed that she takes Anna, who lives in Georgia, for chemo treatments "every week" despite living in Alabama with her husband Justin Stroud. June is however furious about her sister, Joanne "Doe Doe" Shannon pointing out that despite their previously close relationship, Jo Shannon has shown no interest in being present with June during the family crisis.