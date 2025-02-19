Malia Obama Drops MAJOR Hint About the End of Her ‘Age-Gap Romance’ With Dawit Eklund

Malia Obama’s rumored relationship with producer Dawit Eklund seems to have come to an end. The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama was first spotted with Eklund in 2022 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The older child of the Former President had her arm around Eklund at the time.

The pair is rumored to have kept their relationship under wraps as they were seldom spotted in public and while one might think that it was a privacy-related thing, some believe that it also had to do with their decade-long age gap. However, Malia Obama just dropped her biggest hint yet that she and Eklund might be done.

No matter how private they had kept their relationship, it’s only natural to expect to spot them out and about on Valentine’s Day. And there was a spotting, yes. But, it was only Malia Obama who was spotted. The 26-year-old was seen third-wheeling with Ames and Ruby, a couple that she’s friends with. She was seen in great spirits with the pair at the happening Los Angeles restaurant, Great White.

While the outing seemed to be fun and the trio appeared jovial, it also seemed to concretely answer the questions surrounding her supposed relationship with Dawit Eklund.

Over the years, Malia Obama has made it quite the task for tabloids who have been trying to cover her personal life ever since she left the White House with her family in 2017.

They trailed her when she began her college education at Harvard University, reporting that she was romantically involved with Rory Farquharson, a British classmate of hers. The Brit further fueled the rumors by quarantining with the Obamas during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.

Rory Farquharson and Dawit Eklund aren’t the only ones who were linked with Malia Obama. In 2023, she was seen having dinner with rapper Aminé in Los Angeles. A year later, she was seen at lunch with photographer and journalist Achilleas Ambatzidis. The Greek media personality is also the co-founder of Chuck Magazine.

While the sightings with Aminé and Achilleas were subtle indications of her and Dawit Eklund having called it quits, her being spotted alone on Valentine’s Day seems to be the biggest hint yet that she and the producer are indeed over.

Michelle Obama, during a 2022 appearance on Good Morning America, spoke candidly about her daughters’ dating lives, saying, “I think it’s wonderful. I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people.”

The former First Lady also seems to have thrown some shade on the bonds in her memoir, The Light We Carry, which was released the same year. Commenting on her daughters and the fast-paced nature of their friendships and relationships, Michelle Obama wrote, “(They) are in that slightly wild, slightly ragtag flea-market stage of life, where new friends are exciting treasures that can be found almost anywhere.”