Major USPS Overhaul Begins—What It Means for Your Mail Delivery

The United States Postal Service is ready to start making changes that abide by its 10-year plan. The USPS is aiming to make its delivery network more efficient and in turn save a substantial amount of money.

The USPS came up with the ‘Delivering for America’ plan that will help save $36 billion in the long run. The decade-long strategic plan aims to “achieve financial sustainability” and “service excellence” by making some drastic changes.

The agency claims that through the plan, they will be able to reduce delivery times and provide people with more information about when they can expect their deliveries.

The strategic plan’s long-term goal is to modernize the American postal network. Some immediate changes that the agency is implementing are reducing work hours and shutting down facilities that aren’t needed.

Customers will soon be able to use USPS resources to keep track of their packages and when to expect them. The agency’s official website reveals how the new postal network will have three main types of facilities.

Regional processing and distribution centers will sort mail and packages that are being sent to other regions. These specific centers will be the “hub” for “long-distance transportation.”

Local processing centers will be in charge of sorting letters and flats to “individual mail carrier routes.” Sorting and delivery centers will look after the aggregation of mail carrier operations and smaller current locations. On the official website, the USPS points out that the network changes are still “evolving.”

Not everyone is in support of the changes that are being implemented. 22News spoke to a Chicopee local who reflected on how the changes will affect citizens negatively.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: our postal workers are under attack. This week, I sent a letter to Acting Postmaster General Doug Tulino urging him to halt DOGE’s decision to cut 10,000 USPS workers. pic.twitter.com/55BJVF1aol — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) March 30, 2025

They revealed how they are “not happy” with the changes that are being made. “But then again, change is inevitable,” noted Michael Memnaugh who is a resident of the region. “It’s funny how the little guy always puts up with the most sacrifice,” he added.

The Postal Regulatory Commission also somewhat criticized the USPS. The former accused the USPS of downplaying the severity of the situation. The agency noted how the changes are bound to affect the people in rural communities like western Massachusetts.

We stand with @apwunational & @lettercarriers to say HELL NO to dismantling USPS! ✊

DOGE is threatening thousands of postal workers’ jobs with their threat of privatization. We will always fight against billionaire overreach in essential services that working people rely on. pic.twitter.com/RnU5sAahOn — Colorado AFL-CIO ✊ (@AFLCIOCO) March 24, 2025

The Postal Regulatory Commission also pointed out that the USPS “currently lacks a system” when it comes to five-digit levels. The agency predicted that 49.5% of zip code pairs will be affected by the USPS’s strategic plan.

The affected regions are predicted to face downgraded service when it comes to single-piece first-class mail. The Postal Regulatory Commission explained the reason behind the same to be the USPS’s current system which functions based on a standard that adheres to three-digit zip code pairs.