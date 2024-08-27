Maggie Haberman Claims Barack Obama's DNC Dig Really Upset Donald Trump

Recently, former President Barack Obama gave a speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention and took a pointed jab at Donald Trump's obsession with 'size,' leaving the audience laughing. The buzz continued during Friday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room. Host Wolf Blitzer turned to analyst Maggie Haberman and asked her about Trump's reaction to Obama’s joke.

As reported by Mediaite, Blitzer said, "I thought it was interesting that when President Obama took the stage at the Democratic Convention, he made a comment about Trump’s obsession with his crowd sizes. I want to play that clip. Listen to this." The video featured Obama saying, "There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes." Blitzer asked, "How has that moment landed with the former president?" Haberman answered, "So, both of the Obama speeches got under his skin. He is very reactive to both of them."

MUST-WATCH: Tonight at the DNC, the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, decided to take the gloves off and get even with Donald Trump.



Donald Trump won't mentally survive this. He won't. pic.twitter.com/g73JNsYZyC — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 21, 2024

She added, "We have seen that since 2011 when Trump spread the lie that President Obama was not— was possibly born in Kenya, and therefore, illegitimate to be president. I think you’re going to see more of this." She continued, "What I was struck by, Wolf, in this convention is there was a pretty focused message about Trump, and we heard it over and over again, from the Obamas, from the vice president, from others that, you know, he is a rich guy who cares about his rich friends." Further analyzing the situation, Haberman said, "But what you also saw were comments that I think were designed to bait Trump."

Obama really said “ok Trump since size seems to matter to you let’s talk” and I haven’t been the same since🤣 pic.twitter.com/IebethzENz — xxwidowbaker (@xxwidowbaker) August 21, 2024

"That was one of them. The more that Trump reacts self-destructively, the better Democrats feel it is for them," she argued. Blitzer in response, agreed, "Important point." Obama in his speech, alluding to Trump, had said, “One thing is for certain. Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question. Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala."

While discussing crowd sizes, Obama added a hand gesture that hinted that Trump’s obsession with 'size' might not just be about his rally turnouts, as reported by Mediaite. Subsequently, addressing Obama’s remarks, Trump said, “Did you see Barack Hussein Obama last night taking little shots? He was taking shots at your president and so was Michelle. You know, they always say, ‘Sir, please stick to policy, don’t get personal,’ but they were getting personal all night, these people.” As arugued by Obama, Trump has been relentlessly attacking both Democratic and Republican rivals using weird nicknames and spreading false claims. For instance, he recently called Harris “Laffin’ Kamala” and “Lyin Kamala.”