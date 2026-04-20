MAGA Rep. Cory Mills Threatened To Call Pam Bondi To Block His Own Arrest

When Washington police attempted to take Florida Rep. Cory Mills into custody over alleged assault charges, he made threats to call then-Attorney General Pam Bondi to block his arrest. The Washington Post received police body camera footage, revealing officers responding to a call from a woman accusing the MAGA representative of physically assaulting her on February 19, 2025.

Police body camera footage released to The Washington Post showed officers responding to a call from a woman accusing MAGA lawmaker Cory Mills of physically assaulting her on February 19, 2025. In the footage, officers were speaking to the woman in a hotel bar, where she seemed to be drinking.

Mills: Here’s the distinguishing difference: I’m not married, so I’m not committing an affair. I’ve never had any inappropriate actions with a staffer or intern of any type. I have absolutely no investigations that are criminal, that are open. I don’t really find it to be… pic.twitter.com/kuJcAs2fP9 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2026

She showed the officer bruises on her arms and marks on her face, accusing Mills of assaulting her. She then received a phone call from Mills, before telling the police, “He wants me to say [the bruises on her body] were from our vacation and that I bruise easily.”

According to the Washington Post, the footage also revealed that when the officers interviewed Mills about the incident, he said he wanted to call Pam Bondi and reached for his phone.

“I stepped toward you once; if I do it again, it will be to put you in handcuffs,” said Richard Mazloom, the officer at the scene. “If I say don’t make a call, just don’t do it.”

At one point in the incident recorded on the footage, Mills told the officer that he feared the allegations would be “politicized because of my party.” According to the arrest warrant, the representative added, “This is going to drag me through a quagmire.”

D.C. police were about to arrest Rep. Cory Mills (R-Florida) after a woman accused him of assault last year, but a lieutenant ordered them not to when she changed her account after appearing to talk to the congressman. https://t.co/17h0iv5btb — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 18, 2026

While the police officers continued to speak with Mills, the woman returned to claim she had been mistaken about the assault. At that point, the top-ranking officer on the scene reclassified the incident as a domestic disturbance.

The incident involving Cory Mills has become the subject of a sweeping House Ethics Committee investigation into the MAGA representative that started in November. At that time, his former girlfriend alleged that he had threatened her with blackmail using sexually explicit images of her. Mills had also threatened physical violence against her future romantic partners. The Washington Post did not identify the woman who spoke in the video, so it is unclear if she was the same one who accused him of blackmail.

The report relating to Rep. Mills comes at a time when Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell and Republican Representative Tony Gonzalez both resigned after facing House investigations into sexual assault allegations against them.