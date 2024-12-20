MAGA Has the Wildest Conspiracy Theory Yet About How Biden Plans to 'Destroy' Trump's Second Term

Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 elections came as a surprise for the Democrats who, until the very last minute, thought Kamala Harris would outshine Trump on the ballot. Now that the Republican is all set to enter the White House, his cult followers are claiming Joe Biden is planning to unleash a new pandemic like COVID-19 to undermine the upcoming administration.

A bunch of conspiracy theorists are citing reports of outbreaks of new viruses in the country and linking it to Biden. As per this unfounded conspiracy theory, the incumbent POTUS secret plans to kill Trump's dream to 'Make America Great Again' when the real estate mogul takes office again. Apparently, these theories are based on the news that emerging health scares like the Avian flu are spreading in America. Some conspiracy theorists have also cited similar concerns about other pox-like illnesses that are currently spreading across eastern and southern Africa, including the Republic of Congo, as per Raw Story.

👀 PETER HOTEZ: “We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st”



… Names Nearly a Dozen Viruses …



“All that’s going to come crashing down on January 21st on the Trump Administration”pic.twitter.com/eqFer1Bafp — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 4, 2024

Right-wing conspiracy theorist are especially resting their case on the recent interview of Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children's Hospital. The healthcare expert told MSNBC, "We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st." He then named a dozen new viruses and added, "All that's going to come crashing down on January 21st on the Trump Administration. We need a really really good team to be able to handle this."

reminds me of the "5 second rule" shirt from woot. are the viruses waiting around until Trump is sworn in? pic.twitter.com/Wy3RuxNhWe — James Swad (@242swad) December 4, 2024

But, the MAGA extremists saw his words as a threat to Trump's second term and a planned scheme of Democrats, Biden to be specific. For instance, @unhealthytruth, opined, "You know this monster was excited and is planning this so they can try to destroy Trump again just like they did when he got in office last time and they brought out the COVID-19 bio-weapon."

There will be no pandemics as long as we don’t listen to the media and the CDC. — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) December 4, 2024

@wakeupnj argued, "Imagine calling the exact date for a virus like you're planning for it. Are you awake now people?" @242swad echoed, "Why would this come suddenly crashing down when Trump takes office?" @ClaytonCramer6 further fueled the conspiracy theory, "Pandemics are not dependent on these organizations but picking the day after Trump takes office seems like he has always determined what day to release the virus."

Honestly sounds like their plan to destroy the country again with man made diseases — Ezekiel Zelle (@zekezelle) December 5, 2024

More voices recall the time when the Coronavirus broke in the United States at the time of when Trump was president. @carolinagurl68 wrote, "Sounds planned again!" @WarClandestine sarcastically said, "I've seen this movie before," referring to the spread of COVID-19 in 2020. Meanwhile, another MAGA cultist, @TheChiefNerd, agreed, "Lots of déjà vu in this clip." @Roger1355Roger saw eye-to-eye, "The Matrix is glitching again, Deja Vu."

So, he’s actually announcing they’re planning to release pathogens when President Trump is inaugurated! This is certainly enough to arrest him @FBI. — Kathy Bradbury (@KathyKa20726) December 5, 2024

Back in 2020, when the deadly virus hit America, then-president Trump faced many questions about his mishandling of the health scare which further deteriorated the situation. At the time, the daily death toll soared to 1000. However, at a White House briefing, the 78-year-old politician claimed top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci had better approval ratings.

In response, Biden, who was the Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee back then, argued, "People listen to what a president says. And if a president repeatedly says things to you that are not true, you're not going to listen to the guy who's been lying to you," as per CNN.