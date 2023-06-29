'MAFS' Stars Alyssa Barmonde and Josh White Reportedly Dating as Her TV Husband Duncan Moves On With Evelyn

Following the splits from their partners on Married At First Sight, Alyssa Barmonde, and Josh White are reportedly seeing each other. The reported couple was seen on a double date with Tahnee Cook and her partner Ollie Skelton over the weekend, as captured and obtained by Daily Mail.

An anonymous source close to Alyssa and Josh revealed they have decided to see where their connection takes them. They were also spotted on a movie date night on another occasion as reported by the outlet. Although it's still early for the couple to announce their commitment, their close friends are elated to see them together.

"They're both very sweet and I really do hope they work out, they're a match. Josh was convinced he'll be matched with Alyssa when Daily Mail leaked the cast photos last year," the source said. Both Alyssa, 35, and Josh, 41, have children with their ex-partners.

In a previous Instagram interaction, she said, "Josh is the most kind-hearted person I have ever met in my entire life. He is one of those people who just call you to check up on you. We get along really well. He wasn't on MAFS for very long but we have caught up a few times. Josh knows I got a lot of love for him."

Josh, too, expressed his admiration for Alyssa, stating that if he could go back in time, he would choose her as his bride for another shot at the MAFS. Fans of Married At First Sight will remember that Alyssa was initially paired with Duncan James, a cyber security sales director, while Josh was matched with the vivacious Melissa Sheppard.

Neither couple had a smooth journey to finding love on the show. While Josh and Melissa decided to end their relationship midway, Alyssa got dumped by Duncan at the final vows.

Alyssa has denied claims that she is dating Josh, emphasizing that they are just friends. As fans eagerly follow their journey, it remains to be seen whether Alyssa and Josh will continue to explore their connection and potentially find love outside the confines of the Married At First Sight experiment.

