Madonna’s Adopted Son Teaches Guitar and ‘Forced to Scavenge’ for Food Despite Mother’s $850 M Fortune

Madonna and her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, adopted their son, David Banda, from Malawi in 2008, when he was just two years old. In the years that followed, the mother-son have shared a close bond, with Banda frequently joining her on stage, dancing and playing his guitar. However, reports suggest that the 18-year-old is currently "forced to scavenge for food," as he tries to find his way in the world.

On this day in 2008, the High Court in Malawi granted Madonna permanent adoption of 2-year-old David Banda. He became the first of her four adopted children from Africa.



According to The UK Sun, to support himself, Banda has been teaching guitar lessons out of a modest home in Bronx, New York. “It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging. It’s fun to be young,” he revealed. He allegedly lives off his guitar skills and has a Calendly link to his Instagram bio for the same.

The young musician, who is dating model Maria Atuesta, elaborated on his living conditions during an Instagram Live. "I love it. I'm not on my own, I've got my girlfriend." He also added that Madonna is not single anymore. "Truth be told, she's not single. She's dating a guy...That's her life. She'll do what she wants to do." Additionally, he acknowledged that he is a huge fan of the Maya Jama-hosted ITV2 series, Love Island. “Reality TV is great because it allows people to forget about their day and enter a virtual world where you get to peer into other people’s lives. I like Love Island and Perfect Match.”

Banda accompanied his mother, who is said to be worth $850 million, on her Celebration Tour, which concluded in May. As per the Daily Mail, the pop diva praised her son during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2022. "You know he makes music now, too...He's going to end up being one of your guests." She gushed, "He'll put on any outfit and look swag as you know what. It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them."

In an interview for British Vogue in 2019, she stressed, "He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me. He has more of my DNA than any of my children so far." After facing a near-death health scare last year, Madonna thanked her children for standing by her through the difficult times. The emotional letter read, "On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this journey...each of them bringing their unique talent to the stage." She shared, "Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a 2-month break waiting for me to recover from a near-death experience. They never stopped practicing they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me."

The Like a Prayer singer added, "Their enthusiasm kept me going!!! They were also going to school and rehearsing every night!! I am so very proud of all of them. I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you want to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them." Madonna is also mother to Lourdes Leon, whom she shares with ex-Carlos Leon, and son Rocco, whom she shares with ex-Guy Ritchie. She also adopted Mercy and twins Stella and Estere.