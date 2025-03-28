Heart-Shaped Hidden Notes in Socks for Luigi Mangione Spark Fan Feud as Supporters Slam ‘Stupid’ Move

There is a fascination surrounding Luigi Mangione. CEO killer, as traditional media likes to call him, has something for a fan following. He has fan pages on Instagram and fan accounts of X.Com.

Some people or fans would fight tooth and nail for him. At this point, it would not be surprising to find fan-fictions of him on social media like Watt pad.

Luigi Mangione’s popularity is not limited to only social media. He gets letters and gifts from his “fans” too.

It was reported that among these gifts were a pair of socks. These innocent pairs of socks came with a hidden letter, too. Following this weird disclosure about concealed notes in his socks, a heated conversation took place among his followers.

Police found covert messages hidden within Mangione’s socks while he was being held. It led to the case being more bizarre than it already is. These notes are purported to be love letters or cryptic messages. They have sparked a heated argument among his loyal supporters.

Luigi Mangione rose to fame for supposedly killing a well-known CEO. Yet he has managed to garner a cult-like following. Where many condemn his action, there are more who support him for taking a stand against the giant insurance corporations who are ruthless. And then some fans send him gifts.

For those who might not know, two heart-shaped notes were hidden in Luigi Mangione’s socks during his last court appearance, which the defense did not see. Whoever did this: it was extremely irresponsible. Hopefully, those notes were not dangerous or harmful. The DA’s Office did… pic.twitter.com/F8TKS3bGBa — 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘳𝘦𝘺𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘦 ★ᯓ (@delreymangione) March 28, 2025

The meaning of the secret letters has caused controversy among his supporters. They talk about his situation a lot on social media. While some condemn these gifts as risky and “stupid,” others see them as a fascinating and desperate act of defiance.

This division has caused disagreements online and rifts among his supporters, some of whom think the action could undermine his defense.

There is still some mystery surrounding the notes discovered in Mangione’s socks, like who and why were the notes sent? Some media houses are wondering if there are people outside who are trying to communicate with him (very mafiasque) and think this might have been an attempt to contact him covertly and avoid jail surveillance. Then some wondered if it was just a love letter.

Investigators are still examining their content to see if it has any bearing on the current case. Some people think the messages might have been private correspondence with no significant ramifications.

Luigi Mangione attempts to address his fanbase as he enters extradition hearing!#LuigiCrave #LuigiMangione pic.twitter.com/3UzzXb0HXF — Luigi Mangione Updates (@LuigiCrave) December 10, 2024

Though this incident has brought a negative connotation to Mangione’s status, he is already ridiculed by the prosecutors for being difficult and demanding in jail.

The notes’ discovery may make Mangione’s legal approach more difficult. Some legal experts think that this will portray him in a bad light among juries and peers. The messages may be used against someone in court if they include evidence of his guilt or demonstrate an effort to thwart the administration of justice.

Prosecutors are also claiming that the notes show premeditation or an effort to influence outside connections. However, defense lawyers can contend that the notes are unimportant. Defense calls them just that- simple notes.

New: Prosecutors say Luigi Mangione had two “heart-shaped notes” snuck into his socks prior to his last court appearance. (Mangione didn’t end up wearing the socks because he thought “they did not look good.”) pic.twitter.com/bO4XqeqQVx — Erik Uebelacker (@Uebey) March 26, 2025

Amongst this whole drama of notes inside the socks, Luigi Mangione didn’t even wear the socks to the hearing. It was said that he took them off since “they were not his style.” Apparently, this action was also ridiculed by the prosecutors.

Maybe fans should send some socks to the prosecution, too.