“LONG LIVE THE REAL KING!”—Shocking Video of Trump Kissing Elon Musk’s Feet Airs on Government TVs!

When unsatisfied with the government, people have the right to protest. Every protest looks different. Now it seems Gen Z are in the field and protesting Donald Trump’s administration in the best way they know by making AI-generated memes.

Donald Trump declared himself to be the king last week. He also gave immense power to his buddy Elon Musk, so much so that Musk is now hiring and firing federal employees on a whim.

Among these thousands of fired federal workers are several people handling cyber security. Now that these people are out of the picture, federal systems are open to attack. And that’s exactly what happened on Monday.

On Monday, a peculiar video of President Donald Trump appeared on the television screens of federal offices. The Department of Housing and Urban Development cafeteria was in for a shocking surprise as an AI-generated video of Donald Trump and Elon Musk started playing everywhere.

The footage showed President Trump kissing the feet of billionaire Elon Musk, his “first buddy”, while the words “Long Live The King” were placed at the bottom.

Vox writer Rachel Cohen uploaded footage of the movie on the cafeteria screens on social media after receiving it from a HUD source.

HAHA. The monitors at the Housing and Urban Development building were hacked this morning and displayed an AI video of Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet, alongside the message: “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING.” pic.twitter.com/FPT6jvqBF1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 24, 2025

So far, there has been no information as to who hacked the system and uploaded the video. However, it is certain that someone from the department was responsible for it. HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett told Daily Mail that whoever is involved in this will be held responsible. She also called it another waste of resources and taxpayers’ dollars.

We may not know who is responsible for the video, but it is clear why this video was made and uploaded in the first place. After firing several federal workers and attacking USAID, Elon Musk is now eyeing dismantling USPS.

Elon Musk orders Federal productivity reports.

All federal employees received an email asking them to describe what they got done last week. Failure to respond will result in their resignation. Yes, this is exactly what I voted for. Elon’s email to 3 million+ government… pic.twitter.com/geZwRU46nQ — Bill Betten (@billbetten) February 23, 2025

On Saturday, the Office of Personnel Management sent out an email asking for a work report for last week. Employees were required to mention 5 different tasks they have completed. This mail caused chaos and confusion among employees. People were questioning OPM’s authority to send such mail. It was more so after Musk went online to clarify that those who will not respond will be considered to have resigned.

Several unions refused their members to respond to this mail, and the office of the FBI also asked their agents not to respond until the next response.

However, Elon Musk doesn’t seem to be deterred by these responses of unions and other federal employees. Rather, Musk and Trump have doubled down.

The email request was utterly trivial, as the standard for passing the test was to type some words and press send! Yet so many failed even that inane test, urged on in some cases by their managers. Have you ever witnessed such INCOMPETENCE and CONTEMPT for how YOUR TAXES are… https://t.co/QjSmY4ezpg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

President Trump reiterated his backing for Musk’s initiatives to combat fraud, waste, and abuse.

Trump stated during his Monday speech in the Oval Office that he found the email addressed to federal employees to be “great.”

Donald Trump also trolled his own federal employees by sharing a Sponge Bob meme on his social media platform, Truth Social. Elon Musk also called himself a meme and laughed off the anger of several people.