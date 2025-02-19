Liz Truss Comments on Elon Musk’s Role in Trump Administration—”Musk Is…”

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss addressed the concerns surrounding Elon Musk’s growing power and influence in the Donald Trump Administration. These concerns aren’t only being voiced out by the public but are also coming from within the MAGA camp.

While the masses have been miffed ever since the tech mogul started meddling with federal funding through the DOGE, the Republicans have been on the fence about Musk ever since he started playing a proactive role in Trump’s presidential activities.

Additionally, the Democrats have also been calling him out as they fear that Elon Musk will use his influence over Donald Trump to bag federal contracts.

Liz Truss, during an appearance on Standpoint with Gabe Groisman, spoke about these concerns and seemed to believe that there was no reason to be wary of Musk. “What’s extraordinary is they accuse Elon Musk of being unelected, but all the people they want to make the decisions, are unelected,” Truss said.

She continued, “They’ve been unelected but they’re not just unelected, they’re unaccountable. Musk is accountable. Trump has hired him and Trump can fire him and Trump was elected.”

“But what the left want is unaccountable bureaucrats who can’t be removed,” Truss added.

Liz Truss, who happens to be the shortest-serving British Prime Minister, went on to talk about how the Boris Johnson Administration was against dealing with Donald Trump during his first term as President of the US.

Truss, who was the International Trade Secretary at the time, said, “We made a lot of progress in the negotiations. The problem was, too many people in the bureaucracy in the Conservative Party, didn’t want to do a deal with America. There were all these myths perpetrated about chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef and how terrible that would be.”

“I mean, the British establishment, they hated Brexit, they want to be close to Europe, they think there’s something a bit vulgar about America. I’m the opposite,” she added.

Liz Truss then went on to attack the current government in the UK, claiming that the country is “living under socialism.” She also claimed that citizens were being “jailed for Facebook posts” and that the UK is “headed for a big economic crisis.”

“We are living under socialism, there are attacks on free speech, people have been jailed for Facebook posts, we’ve got a huge economic problem, we’re headed for a big economic crisis, potentially ending up at the IMF if the country runs out of money,” Truss said.