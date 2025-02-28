On February 25, 2027, Donald Trump met UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer and by the looks of it, the meeting went well. While Trump’s former ally Anthony Scaramucci had warned the UK PM of Trump’s ‘unwell’ condition, things went rather smoothly between the two.

However, according to the observations of Jacqui Press, a lip reading specialist, before the press conference began, Donald Trump had said a couple of sentences to Starmer. He greeted Starmer by saying “How are you?! Nice to see you here… good journey?” and then proceeded to say, “you look good… handsome.”

As reported byPress then also decoded what Starmer told Donald Trump , mentioning that he said, “Thank you sir, let’s do this Mr President.” The press conference then proceeded quite smoothly and given the kind of dynamic that the duo appeared to share, speculations of a new bromance have already started doing the rounds.

Moreover, Starmer also gave Trump a letter from King Charles III, saying, “This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented. This is truly historic.” As it turned out, the letter contained an invitation for Trump to visit England for the second time after six long years.

Given the nature of the letter, Donald Trump went ahead with heaping praises on Charles III, saying, “He’s a beautiful man, a wonderful man – I’ve gotten to know him very well, actually, first term and now second term.We’ve known each other now for a little while. This is not our first meeting. He loves his country. And so, that’s our common theme. He loves his country. And I love our country.”

He further added, “And we also have two countries that have gotten along for the longest period of time. Number one ally on each side. We have France, Australia, a lot good ones, but we’ve had a long-time relationship, a long time, hundreds of years.”

As the two had met to discuss various serious issues like the Russia-Ukraine war and trade details, Trump gave a vague outline of his plans of talking to Putin about the Ukraine war. He also mentioned that he will not be applying his massive tariffs on the UK as Starmer has been trying to convince of the same over lunch.

Starmer seemed to be visibly impressed with Donald Trump as he praised him over his efforts to stop the Ukraine war. While Starmer acknowledged that he and Trump had very different backgrounds and ‘political traditions’, he also added that according to both of them “it’s not the taking part that counts, it’s winning… if you don’t win, you don’t deliver.”

Talking about their meeting, Starmer said that their session was very ‘productive.’ He further added, “Obviously, as the President says, the deal has to come first. But, yes, our teams are going to be talking about how we make sure that deals sticks, is lasting, and enforced. So, our teams will be talking about that.”

With both men heaping such praises on each other, it now remains to be seen how the political relationship between America and the UK now shapes up.