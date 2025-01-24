President Donald Trump and his family were recently lectured by Bishop Mariann Budde during an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral. The US president seemed utterly unimpressed by the Bishop’s subtle jab at his new policies for immigrants and LGBTQ+ citizens.

Budde urged Trump to respect minorities, saying, “Have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.” The Bishop added, “The world order as we know it now is over…people face a world of hard competition.”

Throughout the speech, the 78-year-old president was spotted stone-faced at the benches of Washington National Cathedral. His family was also left unimpressed by Budde’s sermon, especially when she lamented that some people’s “hopes and dreams” would have been crushed with Trump’s new term.

A professional lip reader has now revealed the family’s reaction to the Bishop’s speech. Curious to know what they spoke to each other? Read on to find out!

The US president’s family was seen whispering among themselves during Budde’s speech. Jeremy Freeman, a forensic lip reader, revealed that Trump’s daughter Tiffany said to her husband, Michael Boulos, “Can you believe it?”

At the same time, her older brother Donald Trump Jr. (mostly known as Don Jr.) was seen saying, “I can’t believe it, no.” He continued chatting with someone out of the frame, wearing a frustrated expression.

“This [is] crazy,” Tiffany told her husband when the Bishop talked about diligent migrant workers who pick crops and clean restaurants. Boulos was seen responding by shaking his head. According to lip reader Freeman, Tiffany again turned to him and said, “Good and evil.”

The Daily Mail reported that when Budde spoke about “saying and doing things we might regret,” Trump turned to Melania and said, “Can you believe it?” The First Lady, in response, smiled mockingly.

Trump’s furious because as a Bishop, Budde can move as far she wants diagonally, but as a Russian pawn he can only move one square at a time. pic.twitter.com/gvuPMK9is1 — Steve Blair (@UniversalExile) January 22, 2025

Apart from the forensic lip reader, body language expert Judi James also tried to decode the Trump family’s response to the Bishop’s speech.

She claimed that Don Jr held a poker face with his chin raised; Ivanka and Lara looked like the first two to recognize the trouble.

Judi also added that there was some occasional awkwardness and embarrassment among the family. She described their reactions as “group or herd responses.”

In a world of Donald Trumps, be a Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.

pic.twitter.com/tkcmBoWFmA — Evan (@daviddunn177) January 21, 2025

Bishop Marrian Edgar Budde’s sermon at the interfaith prayer service caused quite a stir. “They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation – but the vast majority… are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors, they are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues and temples,” she spoke out.

Budde seemingly took a jab at Trump, saying, “I ask you to have mercy, Mr President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away…”

Following the Bishop’s bombshell speech, the US president lashed out at her on his Truth Social page. He wrote, “The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart.”

Trump just posted this on Truth Social!!! THE REAL PRESIDENT TELLS IT LIKE IT IS!!! 🇺🇸 🦅 pic.twitter.com/CDLegNu4MR — David Yeshua (@DavidYeshua4) January 22, 2025

He added that the Bishop “forgot to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people.”

Trump also criticized Budde saying, “She is not very good at her job”, describing the service as “very boring and uninspiring.” Through his Truth Social post, President Donald Trump also demanded a public apology from her church.