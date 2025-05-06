Lip Reader Exposes Savage Six-Word Question Prince Louis Asked Prince William During VE Day Parade

Patriotism was on the rise on May 5, as around 500,000 proud British citizens gathered in the mall to celebrate VE Day (Victory in Europe Day), alongside the members of the royal family. Prince Louis also made a rare public appearance, joining the VE Day parade in London, alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.

The newly turned 7-year-old is now making headlines after a lip-reading expert revealed what he said to his father.

On May 8, the UK will mark 80 years since the formal acceptance of Germany’s surrender in WWII. Prince Louis was seen showing his patriotism while also looking after his father. He was seen seated alongside Prince William, and occasionally brushing raindrops off his dad’s shoulder. The young prince then prompted his father to turn towards him and also gave him a tap on the leg.

The two of them then seemingly exchanged a few words. Nicola Hickling, a lip reader, revealed to The Sun the snarky comment Louis made. William, at first, told him, “Look at this, I think it’s going to be quite wet today.”

To which, the 7-year-old prince responded with a savage six-word question: “Wasn’t this supposed to be fun?” Hickling says, William, then replied, “It is son.”

He also reportedly told him, “You will never forget this,” and then went on to explain how the parade works. According to the outlet, the Prince of Wales said, “They will come along here, and then go towards there, and then we will make our way back.”

“It’s not going to be long, and I want you to be taking on interest,” he reportedly told his youngest son, who barely makes a public appearance. Nicola further revealed how Prince George also joined in the conversation, “I’ve got something in my eye,” the 11-year-old reportedly complained.

Prince William and Prince Louis during VA Day Parade today pic.twitter.com/bmRjvnnB9g — Jerseydeanne (@jerseydeanne) May 5, 2025

The lip reading expert also revealed an exchange between Princess Charlotte, 10, and her mother, Kate Middleton. “Doesn’t papa look smart today?” Middleton reportedly asked her daughter.

There were also some amusing moments between Louis and George during the VE Day parade, which was caught by some viewers watching Sky News’ footage. The camera focused on the pair, as George was seen moving his hair out of his face. Merely moments later, his brother, Louis, couldn’t help but mimic him. Obviously, he exaggerated George’s gesture and their adorable moments soon went viral on the internet, with many people joining in to share their reactions.

Prince Louis was caught on camera as he copied his older brother fixing his hair as they watched the military procession as part of VE Day celebrations. Watch the moment 👇https://t.co/GhIp01bwGR pic.twitter.com/bUpKRuiElx — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2025

On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, “I cannot with Prince Louis. Look at him mimicking Prince George and adding some ‘snazz’ to it. He is truly the moment.” Another wrote, “Prince Louis copying his brother Prince George is so funny.”

A third quipped, “The prince of trolling. Had me rolling when I saw it.” One person remarked, “That child IS EXTRA.” while the other chimed in, “Prince Louis copying his brother Prince George is so funny.”

Overall, this year’s VE Day parade was sure memorable, as England celebrated victory – all thanks to Prince Louis and his sense of humor.