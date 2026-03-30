Lindsey Graham Addresses Backlash Over Disney World Photos as DHS Shutdown Continues

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown continues, with endless queues at airports and many federal workers unpaid, but Senator Lindsey Graham took time out for Disney World. TMZ published photos of Graham enjoying breakfast at the Contemporary Resort, while the shutdown reaches 44 days.

While sharing the photos, TMZ made a point to mock the buffet line at the resort, saying it was “much shorter than the TSA lines around the country.” Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom spotted the images and weighed in himself on X (formerly Twitter).

Divas still need vacation https://t.co/aKBhMw0stF — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 29, 2026

Meanwhile, speaking to TMZ, Graham defended his trip, saying, “I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. I went to Orlando to meet friends after. I’m already back in South Carolina.”

“I voted seven times to fully fund the government. Call a Democrat,” Graham added.

The DHS shutdown was originally triggered by a funding impasse and has already forced around 50,000 federal workers to go without pay. This led to major disruptions at airports across the US, while reportedly several Transportation Security Officers quit over the crisis.

Huge thanks to our ICE agents deployed at airports nationwide, helping keep TSA lines moving so Americans can fly safe and on time! True patriots 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/CJX1U101NO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 24, 2026

ICE officers were sent to help, but reportedly only made matters worse. Among the affected airports were Atlanta, Chicago, New York, New Orleans, Southwest Florida, and more. Queues were quite literally seen pouring out the doors. Last week, the Senate did pass a funding bill, but House Republican leaders reportedly declined to advance it on Friday.

TMZ noted how Senator Graham enjoyed his breakfast at Chef Mickey’s in Disney World, stating that you get more than a meal at the restaurant, as Disney characters tour the tables to talk with the patrons. Apparently, the restaurant staff tucked the senator away at a back table before he went to the buffet line to grab his choices from the selection. He then headed back to his table and to enjoy his breakfast.

A witness told TMZ that Lindsey was having a great time, talking with a younger woman and a child at a table. Reportedly, the senator enjoyed touring the park with a bubble wand in one hand, and he apparently spent three days at Disney World.

Time for a 60 day CR to work on a new deal for @DHSgov. Threats to our country are through the roof and it’s well past time to pay all workers. Schumer and gang are playing a dangerous game with our homeland security. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 30, 2026

On Monday, Graham posted on X, blaming the Democrats for the shutdown and referencing his work on a “new deal” for DHS. He wrote, “Threats to our country are through the roof and it’s well past time to pay all workers. Schumer and gang are playing a dangerous game with our homeland security.”