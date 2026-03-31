Lindsey Graham, 70, Shares First Post After His Controversial Disney World Visit

When you have a recognizable face like Lindsey Graham, you must always be aware of where you are and what you are doing. In Sen. Graham’s case, he was captured on camera while spending time at Disney World during the weekend, strolling around with a Little Mermaid bubble wand in hand. As a result, the senator, 70, is now engaged in damage control to try to repair his warmongering image.

Graham has never married and has no children, which made the story unusual, but his trip to Disney World was genuine, according to the images shared by TMZ. Meanwhile, the DHS shutdown drags on with staff unpaid, and the Iran war is also still ongoing. However, Graham took a break from Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth’s battle to visit Florida on what he termed a business trip, not realizing that an iPhone or camera was pointed his way.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s team on X (formerly Twitter) mocked Graham, sharing an image and captioning it “Divas still need vacation.”

Divas still need vacation https://t.co/aKBhMw0stF — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 29, 2026

With all the mockery, after his Disney World trip went viral, Graham decided to try to fix his image. He shared a photo of himself as a macho man at a clay shooting range in South Carolina, while holding a shotgun. The senator shared the image on his X account with the caption, “Spent some time breaking clays in Edgefield County today. Doesn’t get much better than that.”

Spent some time breaking clays in Edgefield County today. Doesn’t get much better than that. pic.twitter.com/tjVAQwhuut — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 30, 2026

Regrettably for Graham, it was a case of too little, too late, as nobody can forget those images with his Little Mermaid bubble wand in hand, queuing for a ride on the Space Mountain rollercoaster, or his meal at Chef Mickey’s. It seems his macho pose with a shotgun couldn’t fix things, as people still mocked Graham.

One was right-wing journalist Nick Sorter, who joked on X, “Oh wow, they allow firearms at Disney World now?!” MAGA commentator Gunther Eagleman found the post amusing, commenting, “After playing with the princess at Disney World.”

Meanwhile, Lindsey Graham is one of Donald Trump and his Iran war’s most firm defenders, and his appetite for the conflict led one GOP colleague to label him a “war pimp.”

Speaking to TMZ, Graham defended himself, saying that the Iran war was still on his mind while he toured Disney World, saying: “I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff… to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel.”

“I went to Orlando to meet friends after. I’m already back in South Carolina,” he added. However, his critics couldn’t get past the fact that the Senator acted like a tourist as the DHS shutdown became the longest ever.

The only positive thing people could take away was the fact that he had to queue for his fun in Disney World, at a time when others were queuing for their flights at major airports across the country.