Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Pregnancy with Family at Private Baby Shower in New York City

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Lindsay Lohan, the renowned actress who has been living in Dubai since 2014, recently reunited with her entire family in New York City. They also celebrated her pregnancy with a private baby shower. It was an emotional reunion for the Lohan family as she reunited with her entire family for the first time in at least seven years.

The Clocktower in New York City was the venue for the reunion, and Lindsay's divorced parents, Dina and Michael Lohan, and siblings Michael Jr., Aliana, and Cody were all present to celebrate this special occasion. Lindsay's husband, Bader Shammas, was also in attendance. They all enjoyed a lovely dinner and spent some quality time together.

Michael shared a photo from the dinner on his Instagram account, which captured the happy family smiling and enjoying their meal. He captioned the post, "Family time with Mommy To Be."

"Since the press always gets it wrong, let's get this straight! Lindsay and Bader asked ME to have dinner with THEM! I thought it would be great if we ALL got together to see her before she had the baby! SO I invited the whole family! Which wrong did!" read the caption.

Lohan, who is known for her signature red hair, was seen wearing a white blouse and loose curls, sitting between her dad and younger sister in the photo. She left three heart-eyes emojis in the comments.

According to TMZ, Lohan and Shammas will be returning to Dubai ahead of her due date. Recently, she shared a photo of a white onesie with "coming soon" written in the center. She expressed her excitement and gratitude, saying, "We are blessed and excited!" She also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her work as well as grabbing a pizza with Dakota and Aliana.

US Weekly reported that Lindsay is "loving being pregnant" and doing "great" since revealing her pregnancy. "She's the happiest when she's with her closest friends and family," a source told the outlet. Lindsay had a mini baby shower over the weekend, which was very private and attended by only a handful of close friends and family members. The insider revealed that a bigger and more official baby shower might take place in Dubai.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple initially began dating in 2018, and Bader first appeared on Lindsay's Instagram account in 2020. Before Bader, Lindsay was linked to Wilmer Valderrama and Samantha Ronson. She was also engaged to Egor Tarabasov, but their relationship ended in much notoriety. Lindsay alleged that he abused her during their relationship and Egor accused Lindsay of stealing his belongings.

She went on to start seeing Bader, and they announced their engagement to the public in 2021 before getting married the following year. Lindsay's mother Dina spoke to PEOPLE and said, "I'm literally over the moon. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling. My oldest baby is having a baby. It's so crazy. I'm in disbelief a little bit sometimes because you're like, 'Well, it makes you older clearly!'"

Lindsay has not revealed her child's projected due date to the public yet, but sources told PEOPLE that her baby would arrive this summer.