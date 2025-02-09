Lily-Rose Depp’s Beauty Secrets REVEALED! Shares Her Top 3 French Beauty Tips Passed Down From Her Mother

Lily-Rose Depp has effortlessly made a place as a modern beauty icon at just 25! And why not? The blend of Parisian elegance with a touch of Hollywood glamour, that adds to her signature style is influenced by no one but her French mother, Vanessa Paradis. She has recently shared her thoughts in an interview with Vogue France.

According to Paradis, three golden rules that stand at Lily-Rose’s flawless, glowing complexion are:

Sleep is non-negotiable. Without good sleep, that skin won’t have a well-rested and radiant look.

Hydration is key. It is important to have enough water intake to keep skin luminous.

Beauty should be a pleasure, not a chore, because self-care is a moment of joy rather than routine.

Lily doesn’t mind clutching onto her mother’s “less is more” beauty mantra. She opts for gentle, hydrating skincare that takes care of her natural glow without overwhelming her skin. A barely-there makeup aesthetic is her signature—dewy skin, subtle blush, and, most importantly, a perfectly defined lip contour.

Her go-to? A 90s-inspired lip pencil obsession. That beauty trick is directly influenced by an old photo of her mother. Lily-Rose swears by Chanel’s Longue Tenue lip pencil in ‘162 Nude Brun’, a universally flattering nude-pink-brown blend that has become her beauty staple.

When it comes to her eyes, she goes for the classic French aesthetic. It helps enhance her gaze with a sleek black liner along the lash line. More recently, she’s adopted the ‘foxy eyes’ trend. That way her eyeliner elongates towards the temples for a lifted effect. With this trick, there’s further amplification to her sultry, doe-eyed charm.

These days, bold, sculpted brows dominate beauty trends. However, Lily-Rose Depp refuses to conform. She chose to keep hers naturally full and untamed.

Talking outside beauty products, her approach to self-care is influenced by the confidence and authenticity that she again inherited from her mother. Vanessa Paradis, the timeless French beauty, has always believed that true elegance is about accepting individuality rather than going after trends.

In a world that often equates beauty with excess, Lily-Rose Depp is proof that less is truly more. As she takes on a timeless approach, she continues to put a new definition to modern glamour. That for sure, would inspire a new generation to hold onto natural beauty with a Parisian twist.