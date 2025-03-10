One of the greatest basketball players of all time, LeBron James, once again proved that he’s a man of profound intuition and firm choice. In his 22nd NBA season, the star player has played with one of the most celebrated names in his field.

Yet, when asked who he would choose as his dream teammate, he answered in a jiffy who he would like in a two-v-two game against Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

As per The Sun, LeBron James offered a Q&A on X ( formerly Twitter) and answered the question, “If you had to choose one teammate (past or present) in a 2v2 to play against MJ and Scottie Pippen, who are you choosing?” James replied, “Kobe, KD, or Kyrie.”

The 40-year-old Los Angeles native was added to James’ illustrious list of colleagues when the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a shock trade. Moreover, James hopes that Doncic can help drive the Lakers to their first title since 2020, after which the legend will earn the fifth career championship ring.

Kobe, KD or Kyrie — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

While LeBron James has won Olympic medals alongside Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant, he played with Kyrie Irving for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ NBA championship in 2016. According to the Sports Bible, James is the highest scorer in NBA history and the first NBA player to become a billionaire.

According to Forbes, James was born to a 16-year-old single mother. Coming from a scattered family background, he spent his childhood with friends, neighbors, and his youth football coach before being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. Since then, he has earned over $500 million in pretax salary from stints with the Cavaliers, his current team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and high-profile brand endorsements with brands like Pepsi.

As a man considered an evergreen basketball legend, James is often compared to veteran player Michael Jordan. As per Sporting News, both are phenomenal players, but Jordan earns his brownie points as a better scorer, and James retains longer in the names and knows “how to dish out assets.” at a better rate. However, both players have supreme defense skills that fans cannot stop raving about.

While fans constantly debate who the game’s ultimate GOAT (greatest of all time) player is, the answer remains. Meanwhile, James has been named MVP (most valuable player) four times and Finals MVP on four other occasions. According to Forbes, his net worth is a whopping $1.2 billion.

Moreover, he also spent a huge amount of money on donations, and in 2018, his foundation, the LeBron James Family Foundation, started its first elementary school. In addition, James wants to own his own NBA team, but as an investor in Fenway Sports Group, he already owns stakes in pro baseball, soccer, and hockey teams. Last week, he became the only NBA player to achieve 50,000 points in the regular season and the playoffs.