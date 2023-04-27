Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton Rumored to Replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey on ‘Love Is Blind'

"Love Is Blind" alumni Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are in conversation to replace current hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, after a cringe-worthy reunion between them on the show, reports PageSix.

According to Daily Mail, a source said that viewers felt an authentic connection with Speed and Hamilton and claimed that they were down-to-earth people whom they could relate to. Compared to them, fans are unable to connect with Nick and Vanessa Lachey. A petition from Change.org has been created for the removal of the current hosts and has over 41,000 signatures to date.

Speed and Hamilton completely challenged the concept of "love at first sight" as they quite literally fell in love without actually meeting each other prior to filming. The two got engaged and married all in the span of one month before filming could begin. They have a very loving relationship and have been together for just over three years and plan on starting a family soon. Their love, authenticity and chemistry since they first met in 2018 and across the years, are what made them popular among fans.

The Lachey duo is currently facing heavy criticism and backlash from fans after the latest episode, titled "Reunion" from season 4, aired. The one-and-a-half-hour episode emphasized the aftermath of the current cast's journey once they pledged their love for eternity. According to a source, the episode was an "utter and complete disaster" from what it was actually intended to be.

"If they want to keep their ratings up, there's gotta be a change," adds the source.

The "Reunion" episode contained conversations with couples that were still together – Alexa and Brannon and Matt and Colleen. In a plot twist, Raven and SK, who reportedly said "I do not" at the altar, surprised fans as the two shared a sweet kiss while talking about their love lives, confirming their relationship.

While there were some sweet reunions, there were others that weren't. For couples Nancy and Bartise, after a sad curtain call at the altar, the two went on a complete makeover and got different hairstyles to entail their fresh start. The two had a rather messy break-up, especially after Bartise was "brutally honest" about his trash talk behind the scenes regarding Nancy. This led to her having a domino of emotions for Bartise, but in the end, the two parted ways and seem to be accepting of the situation while having moved on. The Lachey hosts, however, didn't let it go and argued about Bartise's timing of moving on rather too quickly—another cringe moment for viewers.

This was a self revealing and teachable process for Cole. He’s *mostly* good in intention but poor in execution and he seemed sincerely apologetic & emotional. He’s young, he’ll grow. Zanab’s insecurity was exacerbated, not caused by him #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlindS3 pic.twitter.com/RZKVpJzwIf — Kimisia (@RealityTvMimi) November 9, 2022

Another couple that was of hot gossip was Zanab and Cole. The two had quite a rollercoaster of a relationship, which has ended for the absolute best. The pair were in a rather toxic relationship both on and off-screen and there was too much emotional damage done. Cole appeared uncomfortable throughout the reunion and noticeably wanted no part of it. Toward the end of the show, he had a meltdown and seemed rather apologetic for his behavior and actions to both the cast and crew.