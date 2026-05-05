Lauren Sanchez Faced a Brutal Snub Because Of Jeff Bezos Before Getting Trolled at MET Gala 2026

Lauren Sanchez Bezos’s Schiaparelli gown for the Met Gala 2026 became a hot topic, with the internet grilling Sanchez for her heavily augmented facial features. The 56-year-old donned a navy blue Schiaparelli gown with an off-the-shoulder strap and a flowing skirt.

Sanchez’s outfit was complemented by her diamond earrings. That said, Sanchez’s appearance wasn’t taken too kindly by the crowd. Lauren Sanchez and her husband, Jeff Bezos, were announced as the co-chairs of the Met Gala 2026, following a multi-million-dollar donation from the Amazon founder to the Costume Institute. People took to the streets and even protested outside the venue, urging celebrities to boycott the event.

That said, the call to boycott the Met Gala didn’t fall on deaf ears, as several celebrities were absent from the event as a form of silent protest. According to the Irish Star, Meryl Streep reportedly declined to serve as a co-chair for the event and didn’t even attend. Streep’s latest film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is making the rounds right now, making the Met Gala the perfect venue to get the buzz going.

However, Meryl Streep, unlike her co-star Anne Hathaway, chose not to appear. That said, it’s worth noting that Streep has never attended the Met Gala. However, she could have used the opportunity to promote her latest film, which heavily focuses on glamour and fashion, which would have aligned well with her Met Gala appearance.

Bella Hadid joined Zendaya in boycotting the 2026 Met Gala, which was funded by Jeff Bezos pic.twitter.com/dF3pZM8SFR — LPC (@landpalestine) May 4, 2026

Similarly, Bella Hadid, who has previously attended the event, was also absent from this year’s Met Gala. That said, unlike Streep, Hadid seems to be boycotting the event. Meredith Lynch, an Instagram personality, posted a video urging celebs to boycott the event as she wrote, “You cannot wear the ICE out pin to the Jeff Bezos-backed MET Gala. Jeff Bezos is part of the reason we’re in this mess.”

Bella Hadid’s likeness was seen in the video. However, she hasn’t made a public comment on the Met Gala boycott. Finally, Zendaya also chose to skip this year’s event. According to Elle, the actress chose to “take a break from the spotlight” after doing press tours for her movie The Drama and the HBO hit series, Euphoria.

That said, while most artists flaunted a wide variety of looks, the Amazon mogul’s wife was mocked for her “basic” look. “Whatever she wears, she will always look basic. Money can’t buy class,” one user wrote on X. Another added, “She was already beautiful, but chose to give in to social or partner pressure to disfigure herself. What a sad state. Really, sincerely, she would have aged more gracefully without surgery.”

Various users brought to attention Lauren Sanchez’s marriage to Jeff Bezos and her lack of fashion sense despite having a plethora of resources. “How to marry a billionaire — and still look like Temu,” a third user wrote, mocking Lauren Sanchez’s Met Gala look.