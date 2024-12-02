Lauren Boebert Tried to Get Married at a Vegas Chapel But Was Rejected for a Bizarre Reason

There have been many crazy love tales in politics, and Lauren Boebert's is definitely one for the record books. Her personal life began in a manner that most people wouldn't consider typical. When Lauren met Jayson Boebert in 2003, she was 16 years old and working shifts at Burger King. One day, around midday, 22-year-old Jayson and his friends stopped by. Her life took a turn she most likely didn't anticipate when something must have sparked between them.

Lauren later wrote in her memoir, My American Life, that Jayson "just took my breath away" and she "fell in love immediately," as per Business Insider. The great age difference raised eyebrows, but Lauren said any criticism of their relationship seemed judgmental. Colorado's legalese allowed relationships pairing one who is 15 or 16 with a lover less than ten years the lover's junior, a feature to which she drew attention amid potential critics. Their connection was so strong that when Lauren was still 16, they tried to get married at Las Vegas’ A Little White Wedding Chapel, but were refused because of her age.

Lauren Boebert and husband Jayson at country music signer John Rich’s home. pic.twitter.com/wmEOVNu5f7 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 26, 2022

The couple officially married in June 2005, a year after Lauren had given birth to their first son, Tyler Boebert, as per The List. Lauren dropped out of high school, choosing motherhood over traditional education—a decision she later framed as a pragmatic choice for her family's future. However, along the way, there were court battles to face. In the year 2004, one Jayson was in the hot seat when some incident in the bowling alley led to the filing of charges against him, to wit: public indecency. Lauren became the protector, and it was a misunderstanding because he got drunk, with things getting blown out of proportion.

Happy anniversary to the most selfless man I know!



Thank you, Jayson, for standing with me in every season.



I’ve learned by allowing our strengths to cover one another’s weaknesses, we are steadfast and immovable.



I love that I get to live life having you by my side! pic.twitter.com/YlwwpXqhu1 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 9, 2020

They began their business career in 2013 when they opened Shooters Grill, a restaurant with a gun motif where the servers really carried guns while serving customers. They appeared to be a strong team for years. For their 15th anniversary, Lauren even shared this adorable anniversary shoutout on social media in 2020, referring to Jayson as "the most selfless man" she had ever met. With all the help he provided her as she made her way into Congress, it felt like their marriage was incredibly strong.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks with reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol for the weekend on May 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

Things quickly began to go apart. Lauren filed for divorce in May 2023, claiming they had "irreconcilable differences," after she had had enough. Nor was this one of those quiet splits. When Jayson went public and directly accepted responsibility for their problems, everyone was taken aback. In a lengthy statement, he acknowledged cheating and begged people to be kind to Lauren. Their issues were obviously far more serious than anyone had thought. The situation worsened by January 2024. Lauren ended up receiving a temporary restraining order against him after they had a major altercation at a restaurant that went so ugly that the police were called.