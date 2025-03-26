Lauren Boebert Just Threatened to Rename D.C. to ‘District of America’—Here’s Why!

The Trump Administration’s idea of “taking back” America is to rename everything America. This false sense of patriotism will not serve the purpose MAGA thinks it would.

The last attempt was by Donald Trump, who called the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. In an expected response, not only was he laughed at by Democrats but most of the world, too. This seemed like when a kid wants a toy and writes their name on it to claim it.

However, this mockery didn’t sit well with Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado. She became irate with Democratic members for making fun of President Donald Trump. Boebert then threatened to call the country’s capital the “District of America.”

On Tuesday, Rep Boebert attended a congressional hearing with her democratic colleagues. The hearing was for the House Natural Resources Committee.

Rep. Lauren Boebert then threatened her colleagues with a name change for Washington, DC. She said it would be advised to her colleagues on the opposite side of the aisle to avoid making jokes about the Gulf of America. Since they just might change the DC to the District of America, it may come up soon.

For the time being, she said, “just, you know, keep the jokes at bay, and maybe we’ll just stick with the Gulf of America.”

Boebert: I would caution my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to refrain from making jokes about the Gulf of America because next up may be the District of America that we are working on pic.twitter.com/0BeCNHpj6L — Acyn (@Acyn) March 25, 2025

However, one might want to sit Rep Lauren Boebert down and give her a quick lesson in the history of the country. Washington District of Columbia is not named after the country of Colombia. We are sure that is where Rep. Lauren Boebert thinks the name comes from.

For those looking for a quick lesson in history, we may have the answer.

Washington, DC, was named after two people. The new federal city was named after George Washington, while the new federal territory was named after Christopher Columbus, the explorer (Britannica). However, many historians believe that the district bears the name of Columbia, which represents the country as a woman(Wikipedia).

Whichever of these explanations may be true, no one took their inspiration from the Latin American country of Colombia for the name. Perhaps Rep Lauren Boebert would want to check the spelling, too.

Several news outlets, including Fox News, have reached out to Lauren Boebert’s office for a comment. No one from her side has commented or explained her threats.

However, one knows where the threats are coming from. This race to make America a pure American nation was started by President Trump himself, and this has gotten too much power in the hands of legislatures.

Trump: President McKinley was the one responsible for creating a vast sum of money that Teddy Roosevelt spent… That’s one of the reasons that we’re going to bring the name of Mount McKinley, because I think he deserves it. I think he deserves it. pic.twitter.com/zU4j68BW7S — Acyn (@Acyn) December 22, 2024

Aside from their desire to take over Canada and Greenland, Trump also wanted to keep changing the names of all American towns and places as per his desires.

He also changed the name of Alaska’s Denali Mountain back to Mount McKinley.